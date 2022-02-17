Sometimes you've got to create your own luck.
Pioneer Valley did just that on Wednesday.
In the second minute of the Panthers' CIF Central Section playoff game against Bakersfield Mira Monte, Pioneer Valley senior Bryson Herrera found some space in the penalty area and fired a strong shot on goal.
The ball bounced off Mira Monte keeper Alex Garcia and to Panthers forward Luis Cortes, who took a touch to his right, past a flailing Garcia, and fired a shot into the back of the net.
Just like that, the Panthers had a lead. They never let it up. Pioneer Valley cruised from there and added an Angel Vazquez goal in the second half to score a 2-0 win in the CIF-CS Division 2 playoffs.
The Panthers came in as the No. 3 seed in the division. Mira Monte was seeded 14th.
Herrera's shot in the second minute had plenty of pace, but similar shots are usually saved and held on to at this level. This time the ball bounced Pioneer Valley's way, quite literally.
The Panthers will now host Bakersfield Golden Valley on Friday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals. This Division 2 bracket is shaping up in Pioneer Valley's favor. Pioneer Valley is now 15-6 on the season. The Lions of Mira Monte were seeded 14th, but had a strong season. They end the year with a 16-4-6 record.
Golden Valley, the No. 11 seed, knocked off sixth-seeded Clovis 2-1 on Wednesday and Paso Robles, the No. 15 seed, stunned second-seeded Arroyo Grande 1-0 in another first-round game. The Panthers are the highest seed remaining on their end of the bracket by far. Paso Robles plays Bakersfield Foothill, the No. 7 seed, in the other quarterfinal, with the winner facing the Golden Valley-Pioneer Valley winner next week.
No. 4 Visalia Golden West routed Bakersfield South 3-0 in another first round game to advance to the quarterfinals on the other end of the bracket. Top-seeded Bakersfield Stockdale advanced with a 2-0 win over Fresno Bullard Wednesday.
There were three Mountain League teams in the Panthers' bracket, with Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande. The Panthers could meet the Bearcats in the semifinals if they both win Friday.
Paso Robles is 10-13-2 on the season and went 1-9 in the Mountain League, but stunned Arroyo Grande to end the Eagles' season. Arroyo Grande finishes 12-7-2 on the season after going 7-3 in the Mountain League.
Santa Maria won the Mountain League championship and plays at Clovis North in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs, which has an eight-team bracket. The Saints are seeded fifth. San Luis Obispo, which split the Mountain League title with Santa Maria, plays at Clovis East on Friday in another Division 1 playoff game.
Mendota 3, St. Joseph 1
In a Division 4 game, Mendota came to St. Joseph and won Wednesday night and came away with an upset win.
The Knights were seeded seventh and had home field advantage. Mendota was the seventh seed. The Aztecs improved to 20-6-1 on the season with the win over St. Joseph.
Senior Cole Richardson netted his 18th goal of the season for St. Joseph, scoring in the game's final moments after Mendota went up 3-0.
The Knights had one of their best season in years, going 10-11 and 9-3 in the Ocean League to finish second in league. St. Joseph hasn't won a boys soccer league title since 1994.