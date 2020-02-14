CIF Soccer: Lompoc readies for second-round game vs. Bloomington at home

Lompoc's girls soccer team won its first playoff game under coach Jason Cochrane on Thursday.

The Braves will go for another on Saturday.

Lompoc hosts Bloomington in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs at 3 p.m. in a game set to be played at Lompoc High School.

The Braves rallied from a 1-0 deficit to La Quinta on Thursday, scoring three straight goals after falling behind for a 3-1 win.

The Braves are now 11-1-6 on the season. Bloomington, somehow, has a similar record with six draws as well, entering Saturday's game at 14-1-6 overall.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of the North Torrance-Arcadia game.

Lompoc's second-round matchup figures to be a close one. The Braves are ranked No. 150 in the state according to MaxPreps. The Bruins are No. 162 in the same poll.

Cochrane says his team goes into playoff games blind, with not much knowledge against opponents.