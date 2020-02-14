CIF Soccer: Lompoc readies for second-round game vs. Bloomington at home

Lompoc's girls soccer team won its first playoff game under coach Jason Cochrane on Thursday.
The Braves will go for another on Saturday.
Lompoc hosts Bloomington in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs at 3 p.m. in a game set to be played at Lompoc High School.
The Braves rallied from a 1-0 deficit to La Quinta on Thursday, scoring three straight goals after falling behind for a 3-1 win.
The Braves are now 11-1-6 on the season. Bloomington, somehow, has a similar record with six draws as well, entering Saturday's game at 14-1-6 overall.
The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of the North Torrance-Arcadia game.
Lompoc's second-round matchup figures to be a close one. The Braves are ranked No. 150 in the state according to MaxPreps. The Bruins are No. 162 in the same poll.
Cochrane says his team goes into playoff games blind, with not much knowledge against opponents.
"(There are) no common opponents or anything to really gauge them off of," Cochrane said of Bloomington. "In the final D4 poll on the CIF website, they are ranked third. I know MaxPreps has us ranked high in D4, but MaxPreps has their own way of ranking that isn't usually accurate.
"It's gonna be a tough one that's for sure."
With little or no knowledge of the opponent, Cochrane's Braves have to make sure they control what they can control.
"We just have to play our style, and well," he said. "Not give anything away and make them earn their opportunities."
Bloomington had to grind out a 2-1 win over Ontario, a wild card team, in the first round of the playoffs on Thursday.
The Bruins have yet to lose this year. Their last defeat came on Dec. 21 in a 1-0 loss against Eastvale Roosevelt. Since then the Bruins have won seven times while earning four draws over 11 matches. They've given up just eight goals on the season while scoring 63 times.
Bloomington won the Sunkist League, which is a bit softer than the Channel League the Braves earned a co-championship in.