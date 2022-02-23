Orcutt Academy is heading to another CIF final.
The Spartans girls basketball team re-grouped after a shaky first quarter to edge West Bakersfield 47-39 in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs on Wednesday.
They will play at Caruthers on Friday in the division final. Caruthers erased a 21-15 halftime deficit to beat McFarland 67-42 in the other semifinal Wednesday night.
The Blue Raiders beat the Spartans 62-49 in the Division 4 semifinals during the 2020 season as they won that division title. Caruthers was the fifth-best team in the Central Section this season, just missing out on the Open Division playoffs.
Orcutt Academy has been a top-10 team in the section for much of the season. They're now 21-7 on the season after going 6-4 in the Mountain League, which had two of the four teams make the Open Division playoffs this year.
Orcutt Academy won the CIF-CS Division 4 title last spring, beating Bakersfield Christian in the final.
Caruthers is now 26-3 on the season.
Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb is quick to point out that five of the Spartans' losses this year came to Open Division teams, with two each to Nipomo and St. Joseph and one to Bakersfield, which is in the Open final against Clovis West.
On Wednesday, Orcutt Academy was down to West 11-4 in the first quarter, but the Spartans went on a 13-0 run to take a 17-11 lead in the second quarter. OAHS led 20-15 at halftime and built up a 29-16 lead in the third quarter after a 3-pointer from Devyn Kendrick.
But West didn't quite go away, cutting the OAHS lead to 40-36 in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans typically rely on their stifling defense and transition offense to beat teams, but their half-court offense was clutch Wednesday. With the score at 40-36, the Spartans ran their offense leading to a Khaelii Robertson-Mack basket inside.
Robertson-Mack then fed a nice pass inside to Chyanna Medina-Tell for another half-court basket in crunch time.
Kendrick drove and scored to put the Spartans up 46-36 and they cruised from there. Kendrick was solid in the fourth quarter, scoring and facilitating teammates, including an over-the-shoulder assist to Robertson-Mack.
"Besides that first quarter, I'm pretty happy," Robb said of his team's performance. "We had the jitters, missing layup after layup after layup. But once we started running our offense, things started looking a lot better. Our defense was fantastic all night."
Robb said of his team's half-court offense: "When we're patient, we find the holes in the defense. If we're patient, we're really good on offense. We can find the gaps."
When asked about the matchup with Caruthers, Robb said: "I know they're really good, but we're going to bring our 'A-game.' We'll play anybody. We're battle-tested and ready to go."
Devyn Kendrick led the Spartans with 14 points and senior Giselle Calderon had 11 for Orcutt Academy in Wednesday's semifinal. Robertson-Mack finished with 10. Diaminsol Malicdem had eight.
Mikayla Villalobos led West with 11 points. The Vikings were the third seed in the bracket as the top four teams in the division reached the semifinals with the top two meeting in the final Friday at 6 p.m. at Caruthers.