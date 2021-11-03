The Knights are into the finals.
St. Joseph's girls volleyball team held off Tulare Western for an upset in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs Tuesday night in Tulare.
It was the second straight road win in the playoffs for the Knights, who knocked out Kingsburg in a sweep on Oct. 28.
St. Joseph, the No. 5 seed in the division, will face Buchanan, the No. 6 seed, Saturday.
The Knights beat No. 12 Hanford in the first round on Oct. 26, 3-1. They then swept No. 4 Kingsburg in the quarterfinals, advancing to face the Mustangs, which entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in Division 3.
The Knights won Tuesday night's match 25-18, 25-23, 11-25, 25-27 and 15-10.
The Knights will play the Bears Saturday at Golden Eagle Arena on the campus of West Hills College in Lemoore, located at 555 College Avenue.
The match is set for 2 p.m. All the CIF-CS title games will be played in Lemoore. Tulare Mission Oak plays Reedley at 10 a.m. in the Division 5 championship game. Bakersfield Garces and East Bakersfield play at 12 p.m. for the Division 4 title, followed by St. Joseph, the designated home team, taking on Clovis Buchanan at 2. Bakersfield Stockdale and Clovis East play for the Division 2 championship at 4 p.m. and Clovis West and Clovis North will play for the Division 1 championship at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/events/441954?schoolId=CIFCS. An adult ticket costs $10 and senior and student tickets cost $7.
St. Joseph is now 15-17-2 on the season after going 6-4 in the Mountain League. Buchanan is 9-22 after going 0-10 in the TRAC, the Central Section's toughest league. St. Joseph ended Tulare Western's playoff run the Mustangs' season with a 26-9 overall record.
Buchanan won the Central Section's Division 1 title in 2018, going 35-11 that season.
Girls tennis
Knights in semifinals
St. Joseph's girls are back in the postseason and back facing a familiar foe.
The Knights have advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 2 semifinals as the No. 12 seed. They beat Visalia Mt. Whitney 5-4 in the first round on Oct. 27, then beat Visalia El Diamante in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Those two wins have the Knights playing at top seed Sanger on Thursday. The Knights and Apaches should know each other well. Sanger edged St. Joseph in the Division 2 championship match just about two years ago, in November of 2019.
Sanger's No. 3 doubles team rallied for a win to give the Apaches a 5-4 victory in that match. St. Joseph star Michahjuliana Lundberg, a freshman then, was injured that time around. Now a junior, Lundberg should be ready to go in this one Thursday.
No. 2 Paso Robles hosts No. 3 Clovis East in the other semifinal set for Thursday. The championship match is scheduled for Nov. 9. Lundberg is the No. 4 seed in the CIF Central Section Individual Tournament set for this weekend. Teammate Mia Parker is the No. 14 seed.
Water polo
Righetti advances past Nipomo
Righetti's boys water polo team beat Nipomo 19-12 in the first round of the CIF-CS Division 3 playoffs at home on Tuesday. The Warriors are set to play at No. 3 seed Atascadero on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Righetti is the No. 6 seed.
The winner of that one will play the Fresno Edison-Reedley winner in the semifinals.
Arroyo Grande's boys are the No. 3 seed in Division 1 and are set to host No. 6 Clovis West on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Arroyo Grande's girls are also the No. 3 seed in Division 1 and will host No. 6 Clovis North at 12 p.m. Saturday. The winner will play the winner of the Clovis-Clovis East game in the semifinals.
Righetti's girls are the No. 3 seed in Division 2 and are set to host No. 6 Liberty Buchanan in the first round on Saturday at 12 p.m. The winner will play the Reedley-Paso Robles winner in the semifinals on Nov. 10. The finals are set for Nov. 13 at home sites.
VOTE: Eight up for final regular season Player of the Week
Travis Royal, St. Joseph WR/DB:Updated
Travis Royal had two interceptions to help lead St. Joseph's dominant defensive performance against Righetti, helping the Knights limit the Warriors to just a single touchdown. It's Royal's second two-interception game of the season after he had one against Arroyo Grande.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph RBUpdated
Carter Vargas handled the bulk of the rushing duties against the Warriors and scored the Knights' first three touchdowns to build up a healthy lead en route to the 26-7 win.
Makai Sat, St. Joseph OL/DLUpdated
Makai Sat had a big hand in the St. Joseph offensive success on the ground, opening up big holes on the offensive line. Sat also played on the defensive line.
Ryan Boivin, Righetti RB/LB:Updated
Ryan Boivin had Righetti's lone touchdown and worked some out of the wildcat to lead the offense.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc RB/DBUpdated
Sheldon Canley Jr. had his most impressive all-around game as Lompoc thrashed Dos Pueblos 60-7.
Canley scored three different ways in Lompoc's 60-7 win over Dos Pueblos and scored four touchdowns. He ran for a score, caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception 60 yards for another score. He had 99 yards on 11 carries and 87 yards on three catches.
Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande RB/LBUpdated
Kaden Tynes had another one of his trademark performances, impacting the game in all kinds of ways in Arroyo Grande's 62-35 win over Paso Robles.
Tynes has been spectacular all season and that run continued as he rushed for 152 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles' huge 62-35 win over Paso Robles to clinch a share of the Mountain League title.
Josiah Heller, VCA FBUpdated
VCA's Josiah Heller needed only two carries to score two touchdowns in the 75-14 win over Maricopa. He's also the Lions' top lead blocker.
Heller finished 71 yards on two carries with two touchdowns and also made two tackles on defense in the win over Maricopa.
Cash McClurg, Santa Ynez RBUpdated
Meanwhile in Santa Ynez's 42-6 win over San Marcos, Cash McClurg had 121 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown to earn a nomination.
Cash McClurg, Santa Ynez RB: 14 carries, 121 yards, TD in 42-6 win over San Marcos.