Righetti Volleyball Wins

Righetti's girls volleyball team beat Tulare Western 3-2 in a CIF Central Section playoff match Tuesday night and will host Tehachapi on Thursday. 

 Victoria Salazar, Contributed

With Righetti sitting at match point in its first-round volleyball playoff match Tuesday night, Warriors junior outside hitter Kloe Kline hit a line drive of a serve.

"Oh no," she thought. "That's not going over."

The ball struck the net - then DID go over, landing untouched on the Tulare Western side of the court, and the No. 7 Warriors had a 3-2 (18-25, 26-24, 25-15, 18-25, 15-8) win against the No. 10 Mustangs at Righetti's Warrior Gym in the opening round of the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

