St. Joseph's Luis Marin is defended by Clovis West's Jackson Young during Saturday night's CIF Central Section Open Division title game. The Knights led 47-27 in the third quarter, but lost 72-63 in overtime.
St. Joseph's Luis Marin is defended by Clovis West's Jackson Young during Saturday night's CIF Central Section Open Division title game. The Knights led 47-27 in the third quarter, but lost 72-63 in overtime.
Chris Aguirre, Contributor
Clovis West's Tyus Parish-Tillman blocks a shot from St. Joseph's Dre Roman during Saturday night's CIF Central Section Open Division title game.
Chris Aguirre, Contributor
Clovis West celebrates after beating St. Joseph in Saturday night's CIF Central Section Open Division title game.
Chris Aguirre, Contributor
Clovis West celebrates after beating St. Joseph in Saturday night's CIF Central Section Open Division title game.
The St. Joseph Knights held a 47-27 lead midway through the third quarter and looked on their way to a second-straight CIF Central Section Open Division championship Saturday night.
That's when the No. 1 seed Clovis West Eagles (30-1) started to find their momentum. The Eagles erased the deficit and forced overtime, before outscoring the Knights 12-3 in the extra period to earn a stunning 72-63 victory.
Luis Marin led the Knights with 19 points. Will Kuykendall added 17 points, while star freshman Tounde Yessoufou ended the game with 16 points.
“Any time two great teams play, someone is going to go home unhappy,” said Tom Mott, St. Joseph's head coach. “Clovis West had a great year and they had several games where they came from behind. We knew at halftime that no lead was safe, and they hit some big shots throughout the game.”
After a back and forth first quarter saw second-seeded St. Joseph take an early 15-12 lead, the Knights' pace picked up in the second quarter, opening on a 11-2 run to extend their lead to 28-14. St. Joseph would take a 42-27 lead into halftime.
After the Knights (27-3) scored the first five points of the quarter to take a 47-27 lead with 6 minutes left in the third, both the Eagle offense and defense started to click, leading to a 17-2 run to cut the Knights' lead to 49-44 entering the fourth quarter.
St. Joseph started the fourth quarter with two straight buckets to extend the lead to 53-44. Clovis West did not go away. The Golden Eagles scored 10 of the next 12 points to cut the St. Joseph lead to 55-54 with two minutes left in the game.
The Eagles finally tied the game at 58 with just over a minute left in regulation. St. Joseph took a 60-58 lead when Yessoufou scored with just over 30 seconds to go in the game.
Clovis West answered right back with 10 seconds left to tie the game at 60 and force overtime.
The Eagles took control early in overtime and held on for the win. The Knights' season is not over. They will play in the CIF State playoffs. The brackets for the state playoffs will be released Sunday night.
“We told the team that they could be as upset as they want tonight, but as soon as those brackets come out, they need to shift their focus to the next game,” Mott said. “We got a great group of kids, and the key is just how we bounce back.”
St. Joseph beat Clovis West in the CIF-CS Open Division semifinals last year on its way to the Open Division title, which the Knights won last June with a win at Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, which Clovis West beat in this year's semifinals.
St. Joseph's Darian Mensah is defended by Zach Chauhan during Saturday night's CIF Central Section Open Division title game against Clovis West.
St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou takes a shot during Saturday night's CIF Central Section Open Division title game against Clovis West.
St. Joseph's Will Kuykendall pushes the ball up the floor as the packed Clovis West crowd looks on during Saturday night's CIF Central Section Open Division title game.