CLOVIS — The Central Coast has a Central Section tennis champion in 2018.
In a close CIF-CS Division III final, Mission Prep won the divisional championship 5-4 Tuesday over Tulare Western. For the Royals, Bella David and Kathryn Abbate won their doubles set to give the Royals the fifth and deciding point.
Top-ranked Clovis North defeated No. 2 Arroyo Grande 6-3 for the Central Section Division I championship.
"That team was just too deep for us," veteran Arroyo Grande coach Lori Hollister said in a text.
The Eagles were in the Central Section playoffs for the first time after Arroyo Grande's athletic program switched from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier in the year.
Sisters Delanie and Peyton Dunkle each picked up a singles win for Arroyo Grande. Peyton Dunkle and Emma Mostajo won their doubles match 6-0, 6-0 for the Eagles.
Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo tied for the inaugural Mountain League championship. Top seed Delanie Dunkle defeated her second-seeded sister for the CIF Central Section Individual Singles Tournament championship last Saturday.
David and Abatte also won singles sets for the Royals. The match against Tulare Western was tied 3-3 after the singles portion before the Royals won two of three doubles sets. Avery Munster also scored a singles point, winning the opening set 6-2, 6-0.