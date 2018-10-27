The journey is set for nearly all the area's high school football teams.
The CIF Central Section released the playoff brackets Saturday afternoon and the Santa Maria Valley is well-represented.
St. Joseph and Righetti will both host home playoff games as top-five seeds in the section's upper divisions, while Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria will hit the road in Divisions II and III, respectively.
Orcutt Academy, an 8-man team, will host a playoff game this coming Friday night as well.
Nipomo, the Ocean League champion, and Arroyo Grande will also host playoff games in the first round.
This is the first time many area teams will play in the Central Section playoffs. All Santa Maria Valley 11-man football teams transitioned out of the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section starting this school year, along with most San Luis Obispo County teams.
Righetti, as the No. 3 seed in Division II, is the only area team with a first-round bye. The Warriors will host the winner of the Bakersfield Frontier-Nipomo game on Nov. 9 in the divisional quarterfinals.
Righetti finished as the No. 2 team in the Mountain League after Friday night's 27-21 home loss to St. Joseph, which is the No. 5 team in Division I.
The Knights are, by a very wide margin, the smallest school in the Central Section's top division, with around 370 students. The section's No. 1 overall seed Fresno Central (10-0), which has a first-round bye, has over 4,000 students.
St. Joseph is also the only private school in the top division. The Knights will host No. 12 Fresno Bullard, also nicknamed the Knights, in a first-round game Friday.
Bullard is 3-7 on the season and went 2-2 in the CMAC. The Knights of Bullard lost to Arroyo Grande, a Mountain League team, 24-12 earlier this season. St. Joseph, which went 4-0 in Mountain League play, defeated Arroyo Grande 34-17 this year.
The winner of the Bullard-St. Joseph game will face the winner of the match-up between No. 4 Bakersfield and No. 13 Clovis East in the quarterfinals on Nov. 9.
Arroyo Grande, which finished third in the Mountain League, is the No. 7 seed in Division I. The Eagles will host No. 10 Sanger Friday night in the first round. The Eagles are 7-3 on the season after going 2-2 in league play. Sanger is 7-3 overall. The Apaches went 3-2 in the CMAC.
The winner of the Sanger-Arroyo Grande game will likely face the division's No. 2 seed in Buchanan, which hosts No. 15 seed Clovis West Friday.
Moving to the 12-team Division II field, it appears Righetti wasn't hit too hard by Friday night's loss to St. Joseph as the Warriors still earned the No. 3 seed with its 8-2 overall record. Both Righetti's losses came to Division I teams in St. Joseph and Bakersfield Centennial, the No. 11 seed in the top division.
Righetti could face a Central Coast team if Nipomo defeats Frontier in the first round.
Nipomo is the sixth seed, Frontier No. 11. Both Nipomo and Frontier are nicknamed the Titans. Nipomo went 8-2 during the regular season and finished unbeaten in the Ocean League at 5-0. Frontier is 2-8 and went 0-5 in the Southwest Yosemite League.
If Righetti wins its quarterfinal game, the Warriors will likely face No. 2 seed Tulare Western in the semifinals.
Tulare Union is unbeaten and the division's top seed, coming off Friday's 35-14 win over Tulare Western in the rivalry known as The Bell Game. Union will host the winner of the Bakersfield Garces-Redwood game in the quarterfinals.
Pioneer Valley finished the regular season at 6-4 overall after going 4-1 in the Ocean Leage. The Panthers will travel to Bakersfield Stockdale for their first Central Section playoff game. The Panthers are the No. 10 seed in the bracket. The Mustangs are the No. 7 seed. Stockdale finished the regular season with a 5-5 record after beating Bakersfield Garces 21-14 on Friday.
Santa Maria earned a bid to the postseason after going 3-7 in the regular season. The Saints do not get a favorable match-up. In fact, it's a rematch. Santa Maria is the No. 13 seed in Division III and will travel to Visalia to take on No. 4 Mt. Whitney, which thumped the Saints 56-15 in Santa Maria during the pre-league season.
The Pioneers are 6-4. They finished 3-2 in the West Yosemite League, which was won by Hanford at 5-0.
San Luis Obispo went 7-3 this year and earned the No. 8 seed in Division III. The Tigers will host No. 9 Bakersfield South Friday in the first round. The Rebels are 6-4.
Fresno San Joaquin Memorial is the No. 1 seed in Division III and Bakersfield Christian, which beat St. Joseph at home this season and also lost to Oaks Christian 83-0 at home, is the No. 2 seed in the division. They both have first-round byes.
On the 8-man side, Orcutt Academy earned the No. 3 seed in that bracket. The Spartans will host Trona Friday night in their fist-ever Central Section playoff game. The game will be played at Santa Maria High. The Spartans are 7-3 on the year. The Tornadoes are 6-4.
Mission Prep earned the No. 1 seed in the 8-man Central Section playoffs and has a first-round bye. The Royals will play the winner of the Riverdale Christian-Laton game in the semifinals. There are seven teams in the bracket.
If Orcutt Academy wins its opening game, the Spartans will likely travel to No. 2 seed Fresno Christian, which hosts No. 7 seed Desert in the first round. Fresno Christian beat Orcutt Academy 45-27 on Oct. 12.
The Southern Section will release its brackets Sunday morning. Lompoc, the Channel League champion, will host a first-round game next week in Division 3. Santa Ynez is also vying for a playoff spot after earning the fourth seed out of the league, but will have to get in as an at-large team. Valley Christian Academy won the Coast Valley League title and will likely host a first-round game in the 8-man Division 2 playoffs.