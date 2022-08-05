Unlike last season, area high school basketball teams will have some sort of idea where they stand for the playoffs before the season starts.

The CIF Central Section is instituting base divisions for nearly all sports this school year. 

Last season, base divisions were applied in the middle of the basketball season after it appeared that many smaller schools would be in the higher, more difficult divisions while some larger, more historically successful schools were sinking into lower divisions thanks to a new playoff system. 

