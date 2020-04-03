CIF cancels high school season: "(We) do not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue"

"Today, the CIF State Oﬃce, in coordination with the 10 CIF Sections around the state, made the incredibly diﬃcult decision to cancel the spring sports championships at the state and section levels," Wigod said. "In arriving at this decision, I know that my colleagues and I thought of our student-athletes first, as in everything we do and our entire organization does, each and every day. The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our highest priority, and it is with that in mind that we did what we believed we had to do, not only for them, but for all our stakeholders.