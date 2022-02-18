There's a basketball bonanza scheduled for Saturday at St. Joseph High School's Hofschulte Gymnasium.
The Knights are hosting a pair of CIF Central Section Open Division semifinal games.
The main event? Well, that distinction goes to the St. Joseph boys. The Knights, who will play after the girls game at 6 p.m. Saturday, are hosting Clovis North in a playoff matchup that's been brewing since the season tipped off in November.
The Knights are the defending CIF Central Section Open Division champions. The top four teams in the section are selected for the Open Division playoffs. The top four teams in the division have been pretty much locked in since the season tipped months ago, though the order has changed a bit.
Clovis West, which St. Joseph beat in last year's Open Division semifinals, is the No. 1 seed and will host No. 4 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial Saturday. The Knights are the No. 2 seed and are hosting No. 3 Clovis North. St. Joseph beat Memorial in Fresno last year to claim the title last June.
It's a rematch
Though the Knights (26-2, 12-0 Mountain League) beat the teams in the other semifinal to win last year's title, they've played Clovis North (18-9, 7-3 TRAC) more recently. In their eighth game of the season, St. Joseph beat Clovis North 79-69 at the Mission Prep Christmas Classic on Dec. 20.
St. Joseph coach Tom Mott says the Knights and Broncos have more familiarity with each other than most would think.
"We played them early in the season and I think both teams have gotten better," Mott said. "Guys have gotten more experience. I think we saw all four of their games at the (Mission Prep) tournament and they probably saw all four of our games. For two teams that don’t play each other often, we’re pretty familiar."
There was surprise when the brackets were released last weekend, with most around the Central Section expecting Memorial to land the No. 3 seed and play at St. Joseph, but the Broncos were slotted in the third slot after some rearranging from the section office.
"I think everybody was surprised. I was talking with one of the coaches from Memorial and they were asking when they can come and get a shootaround and they had already booked hotel reservations," Mott said. "I was 90% certain it was going to be Memorial."
'Two really good guards'
The Broncos are led by Connor Amundson, the son of head coach Tony Amundson, and Nikko Jones.
"They have two really good guards that are the engines that make them go," Mott said of Amundson and Jones. "They are tireless, hard-working and they can score the ball. Their forwards or centers, whatever you want to call them, are very athletic and aggressive. They all just buy into the system that they run. They do a great job of keeping the tempo and pace at 110%."
Knights led by star trio
St. Joseph is powered by the star trio of senior guard Dre Roman, junior wing Luis Marin and freshman phenom Tounde Yessoufou.
Roman is the leader-type that can run the offense or score on his own.
Marin is an all-around scoring threat that can get hot and change the outcome of a game on his own.
Yessoufou plays like a bull in a china shop. The 6-foot-5 forward is in constant movement, running up and down the floor attacking the rim on offense and defense.
Yessoufou averages 26.9 points and 12.1 rebounds per game, adding 2.0 steals, 2.7 blocks and an assist per game.
Roman is the second-leading scorer at 14.3 points per game. He also averages 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals pre game.
Marin averages 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and a team-high 5.7 assists.
All three can also defend at a high level with their strength, length, size and speed.
Don't forget about Allen and Kuykendall
Mott is quick to point out the play of the team's other two starters: senior guard Elijah Allen and junior Will Kuykendall.
Allen is a knock-down 3-point shooter that averages 7.8 points per game. Kuykendall can shoot and slash to the basket. He averages 5.8 points per game.
"The younger guys that didn’t play a lot last year have grown a lot, that's Will and Elijah," Mott said. "Will was on JV last year and Elijah was our seventh or eighth man last year. They've started every game for us. They may not score as much as they did at the JV level, but they're phenomenal, super-smart kids that know what they’re trying to do.
"Dre, Luis and Tounde will get most of the attention from other teams, but Will and Elijah are really important for us."
David Vidor, a 6-foot-8 senior, is also a key player for the Knights who averages 5.3 points per game.
The winner of Saturday's game will likely play at Clovis West in the title game on Feb. 26, though Memorial will have something to say about that. If St. Joseph and Memorial both win their semifinals, the Knights would host the Panthers as the higher seed.
Tickets online
Tickets for the public were put online Friday afternoon and were still available to purchase. Those wishing to attend both games need to purchase separate tickets to each game. The gym will be cleared after the girls game ends. Tickets have to be purchased on GoFan.