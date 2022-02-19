When talking about Saturday night's semifinal game, St. Joseph coach Tom Mott was quick to point out that his team doesn't have three star players.
The Knights, in fact, have five.
Though leading scorers Tounde Yessoufou, Luis Marin and Dre Roman get most of the Knights' opponents attention, Will Kuykendall and Elijah Allen can make big plays, too.
That was the case Saturday night. Kuykendall hit four critical 3-pointers and Allen knocked down three of his own as St. Joseph rallied past Clovis North 69-64 to advance to the finals of the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs.
Kuykendall knocked down two 3-pointers in the second quarter to help St. Joseph stay in striking distance with Clovis North and take a lead into the halftime break. The junior then knocked down a big 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter and another in the fourth.
Kuykendall's 3-pointer at the end of the third cut Clovis North's lead to 48-46. With Clovis North leading 50-46 early in the fourth quarter, Kuykendall hit a corner 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. Allen then struck on the following possession, sinking a 3 from the opposite corner to tie the game at 52 with 6:34 left in the game.
The Knights never trailed again. Kuykendall had a block of Clovis North star Nikko Jones on the following possession, leading to a Yessoufou lay-in, giving the Knights a 54-52 lead.
Clovis North cut the Knights' lead to 62-61 with two minutes to play on a long two-pointer from Connor Amundson, but a putback by Yessoufou put the Knights back up by three and Allen hit a late 3-pointer give St. Joseph a six-point cushion at 67-61 to seal the win.
The Knights will travel to play at top seed Clovis West next Saturday to play for the Open Division championship. Clovis West beat No. 4 seed Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 83-69 on Saturday night. Clovis West is 29-1 on the season.
Clovis North is now 18-10 on the season. The Broncos will meet Memorial in the third-place game to play for an automatic state playoff bid.
St. Joseph has qualified for the state playoffs by making the Open Division final.
Allen finished with nine points and Kuykendall had 12. Yessoufou led St. Joseph with 22 points and Marin had 15. Roman added 11. The Knights are 27-2 on the year and are the reigning Open Division champs after beating Clovis West in the semifinals and Memorial in the title game last June.
Clovis North led 17-11 after the first quarter Saturday before St. Joseph out-scored the Broncos 19-12 in the second to lead 30-29 at the break. Clovis North led 48-46 at the start of the fourth quarter.