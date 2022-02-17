The first half didn't look much like a No. 2-vs.-No. 15 matchup.
The first half of the third quarter didn't look like one either.
But, later in the second half, Orcutt Academy began to look like Orcutt Academy.
Santa Maria, the No. 15 seed in this CIF Central Section Division 3 playoff bracket, kept hanging around against Orcutt Academy, the No. 2 seed.
The Saints trailed just 16-12 after the first quarter, though the Spartans began to find some separation in the second quarter, taking a 30-20 lead into halftime. The Saints then cut the deficit 32-25 on a 3-pointer from Paula Juarez Rosales early in the third quarter. Santa Maria, though, wouldn't get any closer.
The Spartans regained their composure from there to win 66-42, out-scoring the Saints 34-17 the rest of the way.
Still, the Spartans are going to have to play better if they want to capture consecutive CIF championships. The No. 1 seed in Division 3 is Caruthers, the small-town powerhouse that nearly made the Open Division bracket. Before Orcutt Academy gets too far ahead of itself, the Spartans will host No. 7 Dinuba Friday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Dinuba beat No. 10 Kerman 47-37 in the first round Wednesday. The Emperors are 19-8. Orcutt Academy improved to 19-7 with the win over cross-town foe Santa Maria Wednesday.
"I did think we may have been a little over-hyped," Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb said after the win. "This is a cross-town rivalry. I think Santa Maria played a great game, though. We've got to give them credit. We were a little sloppy in the first half, but when we needed to do it, we were able to do what we needed to do."
The Saints end their season with a 16-11 record. Coach Erik Ramos said it's the highest win total and top winning percentage for the program in at least 15 years. Juarez Rosales led the Saints with 20 points as the junior guard made four 3-pointers on the night. Yvette Lopez had 12 points for the Saints and made two 3-pointers while senior captain Luz Olea added seven points.
Diaminsol Malicdem led Orcutt Academy with 17 points as Devyn Kendrick and Khaelli Robertson added 15 apiece. Senior guard Chyanna Medina-Tell hit two big 3-pointers in the third quarter to spark the Spartans and finished with eight points. Senior point guard Giselle Calderon had one 3-pointer and seven points.
Robb said the Spartans made an adjustment in the third quarter in response to Santa Maria throwing a hybrid man-zone defensive scheme at OAHS.
"We knew they were running a triangle-and-two on us. So we tried to make sure to get Giselle and Chyanna open," Robb said. "Once we were able to do that, everything else opened up. We did make a halftime adjustment, they hit a couple banked-in 3s (in the third quarter) and those can be hard to defend."
Caruthers, the top seed in the division, rolled past No. 16 seed Fresno Bullard 62-29 in the first round Wednesday. The Blue Raiders are 24-3 on the season after going 10-0 in the West Sequoia League. They will host No. 8 El Diamante (18-9) in the quarterfinals Friday. Caruthers lost in the Open Division semifinals last year after beating Orcutt Academy in the Division 4 semifinals in 2020.
Orcutt Academy won the CIF-CS Division 4 title last spring.
As the top two seeds in the division, it appears the Spartans and Blue Raiders are once again on a collision course, though Caruthers would likely be a heavy favorite if the two teams do meet this postseason. MaxPreps, which the CIF Central Section uses to seed its playoff divisions, has Caruthers ranked fifth in the entire CIF Central Section, while Orcutt Academy is 10th.
If Orcutt Academy and Caruthers meet in these playoffs, Caruthers would host the game on its court as the division's top seed.
Robb said he likes the intense, fast-paced nature of the postseason, with just a day's break between two intense playoff games.
"I would rather play right away than sit for a while," Robb said.