The Pirates are still alive.
Santa Ynez rolled past Chino 7-1 in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 6 baseball playoffs at home on Tuesday.
Santa Ynez ace Jackson Cloud threw a complete game, giving up just one run and five hits while striking out eight.
Owen Hunt hit a 2-run home run in the third inning for the Pirates and Caleb Cassidy drove in two in the fifth.
Cloud and Hunt combined on a one-hitter in the playoff win over Ventura Foothill Tech last week.
Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said that Ben Flores squeezed in a run and Vic Heredia and Bradley Lood turned a big double play with the bases loaded in the second inning to end a Chino scoring threat.
The Pirates are 16-11 on the season and are onto the quarterfinals. Santa Ynez will host San Gorgonio in the quarterfinals on Friday. San Gorgonio was the second seed out of the San Andreas League and beat Arroyo 3-1 on Tuesday. San Gorgonio beat Vazquez 12-5 in the first round last week.
Pioneer Valley closes in on league title
Pioneer Valley beat Morro Bay 12-6 on Tuesday and can clinch the outright league championship with a win over Morro Bay on Thursday.
Pioneer Valley is now 12-2 in league, one game ahead of Nipomo, which is 11-3 in league after a 2-0 win over Santa Maria on Tuesday.
The Panthers have clinched at least a share of the league title.
Andy Morales went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI on Tuesday for Pioneer Valley. Jesus Nava scored twice and drove in two runs while Richie Robles went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and six RBIs. Robles hit a three-homer in the fifth inning to put the Panthers up 12-4.
Josue Garcia scored twice for the Panthers.
Andy Morales went five innings and allowed four earned runs while Robles pitched the final two winnings and allowed one earned run. The Panthers struck out just one batter but got the win.
Nipomo tops Santa Maria
The Titans won over Santa Maria 2-0 on Tuesday as Lukas Ward threw a complete game and struck out 10. He allowed just six hits in the shutout win.
Nate Reese, the Titans' lead off man, scored both runs, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple. Kamren Case had an RBI for the Titans.
Softball
Lompoc falls to Newport Harbor
Lompoc went toe-to-toe with the fourth-seeded team in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday.
In the end, though, the Braves came up just short.
Lompoc didn't lie down after falling behind Newport Harbor 7-0 in the second round of the Div. 4 playoffs, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lompoc, though, needed a few more runs. The Sailors held on to down the Braes 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals.
Newport Harbor scored once in the top of the first inning and once more in the third. The Sailors then erupted with five runs in the top of the sixth to go up 7-0.
Lompoc then responded with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth, propelled by freshman catcher Natalie Aguilar's grand slam.
The deficit was just too much to overcome as the Braves went down in order in the bottom half of the seventh.
Lompoc ace Briana Reitmeier pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs. The hard throwing right-hander struck out just one batter and walked three.
The Sailors had seven hits as Lompoc finished with just four. Newport Harbor committed four errors and Lompoc finished with three.
Newport Harbor starter McKayla Cotton struck out seven in a complete game.
The Sailors scored first after Dru Stinson reached on an error and took second on another. She went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a flyout. Newport Harbor went up 2-0 after a single, a strikeout, a fielder's choice and an error in the third inning.
In the bottom of the third, Lompoc got its first two batters on base after De'Vonnah Montague reached on an error and Pattie Matzie was hit by a pitch. They had runners at second and third but Cotton got a fly out and a strikeout before Montague was caught stealing home for the third out.
The Sailors scored five times in the sixth after a walk, two straight singles, a fielder's choice, another walk, a single and a steal of home.
The Braves answered in the bottom of the sixth. Avary Montgomery reached on a bunt and Gabi Arias singled. Rita Hernandez then reached on a bunt to load the bases for Aguilar, the freshman catcher. She smashed her eighth home run of the season to left field to cut Newport Harbor's lead to 7-4.
Reitmeier followed that up with a double as there were still no outs in the sixth. But Cheyanne Cordova and Teagan Thompson flew out. Montague was able to bring Reitmeier home on a single to make the score 7-5. Lauren Jensen then popped out to end the sixth.
Lompoc's Montgomery grounded out to start the seventh and final inning, followed by an Arias strikeout and a pop out from Hernandez to end the game.
Arias went 1-for-4 with a run. Aguilar was 1-for- with four RBIs and a run. Reitmeier and Montague had the other Lompoc hits.
Lompoc completes its season with a 22-8 record after going 11-4 in Channel League to finish in second place. This group made the CIF-SS Division 4 semifinals a year ago. Nearly everyone is set to return next season as Reitmeier, Montague and Matzie are the team's only seniors.
Newport Harbor will play at Heritage Christian in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Sailors are now 19-6 on the season.
Boys volleyball
Arroyo Grande tops Nipomo
Arroyo Grande defeated Nipomo 3-1 in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs Tuesday night at Arroyo Grande High School.
The Eagles, who are seeded sixth in the bracket, advance to play for the Division 2 title. Arroyo Grande will play the winner of the Fresno Sunnyside-Fresno Central semifinal.
Fresno Sunnyside is the No. 1 seed and defending champion. The Eagles beat the Titans 25-21 and 25-13 in the final two sets Tuesday to close out the win.
The final is set for Thursday. Arroyo Grande will play at Central or Sunnyside.