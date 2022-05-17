It was just one of those days for Pioneer Valley.
The Panthers never got their bats going against Visalia Mt. Whitney ace JT Guerrero, Estevan Fonseca didn't pitch up to his high standards and the Panthers saw their season come to an end.
In a stunner, Pioneer Valley, the No. 2 seed in the CIF Central Section Division 3 baseball playoffs, was knocked out of the postseason by No. 15 seed Mt. Whitney, as the Pioneers won 6-1 in the first-round game held Tuesday in Santa Maria.
The Panthers earned the No. 2 seed in the Division 3 bracket after going 22-5 in the regular season and winning the Ocean League championship with a 13-2 record. Mt. Whitney came into the game 14-14 overall.
But the Pioneers played well above their seeding, relying on Guerrero, who was dynamic on the mound and at the plate. Guerrero at times overpowered the Panthers with a fastball that touched the upper 80s and a sharp curveball.
At one point, Guerrero struck out four straight batters, after sitting down the Panthers in order in the second on three straight strikeouts and starting the third with another.
Guerrero went 6 2/3 innings. He was replaced with two out in the bottom of the seventh after Pioneer Valley scored its only run on a throwing error from third base. Javier Altamirano closed out the game, getting Adan Rubalcava to strike out looking.
Mt. Whitney will play at Tulare Western in the quarterfinals of the playoffs on Thursday. No. 7 Tulare Western beat No. 10 Paso Robles 4-0 in another first-round game.
Guerrero struck out eight batters. He led off the game with a hard double off Fonseca that went to the wall in left field, but was thrown out trying to reach third base on a relay from shortstop Jesus Nava to Luis Uriarte at third.
Guerrero put the Pioneers up 1-0 with an RBI single in the second inning.
The Panthers had a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the third when Andy Morales walked and took second on a passed ball. He moved to third on a ground out but Guerrero got a strikeout to strand Morales at third.
Fonseca worked well to get out of a jam in the fourth after an error. He induced two fielder's choices to Uriarte at third as the Panthers couldn't turn two and Uriarte ended the inning with an unassisted putout at third.
Richie Robles started the fourth inning with a hard single up the middle and Fonseca was hit by a pitch, giving the Panthers two on with nobody out.
Cesar Garcia hit a smash to deep center but it hung up long enough to result in a flyout. Josue Garcia then popped out to second and Uriarte hit another soft liner that second baseman Mark Rocha made a wonderful running catch on in shallow right field to end the inning and maintain Mt. Whitney's 1-0 lead.
Mt. Whitney's Zach Nell singled in the top of the fifth and Guerrero hit a smash to right that turned into a double. With runners at second and third, Mt. Whitney's Henry Vidak hit a sharp grounder to Nava at short. Nava did well to handle a bad hop and fired a throw to first that pulled Josiah Urbano off the bag. Urbano tagged Vidak but the umpire ruled Vidak safe, allowing Mt. Whitney to take a 2-0 lead.
With runners at the corners, the runner from first took off and Fonseca chased him into a rundown, allowing Guerrero to take off from third and score before the runner was tagged out to end the inning, giving Mt. Whitney a 3-0 lead.
In the top of the sixth, Mt. Whitney's Jordan Versteeg was hit by a pitch and Bernie Santos drew a walk. Rocha, the second baseman who made a run-saving catch earlier, smacked a shot to left field that rolled all the way to the fence, driving in two more Mt. Whitney runs.
Rocha then scored on a wild pitch to put the Pioneers up 6-0.
In the bottom of the seventh, Nava reached and scored on a throwing error and Guerrero was pulled from the game, but the score was already settled by then.