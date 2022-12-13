121222 Cal Poly All Conference

Cal Poly receiver Chris Coleman carries the ball while being tackled by multiple South Dakota defenders during a game this past season. 

 Owen Main, Cal Poly athletics

Cal Poly senior wide receiver Chris Coleman headlines a group of Mustang football players who received post-season honors this week.

The Bluebloods, a website that covers the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision, named Coleman to the All-Big Sky Conference First Team.

An All-Big Sky Conference honorable mention, Coleman, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound graduate of Bakersfield Garces Memorial High School, caught 60 passes for 939 yards and five touchdowns in his final college season.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you