Cal Poly senior wide receiver Chris Coleman headlines a group of Mustang football players who received post-season honors this week.
The Bluebloods, a website that covers the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision, named Coleman to the All-Big Sky Conference First Team.
An All-Big Sky Conference honorable mention, Coleman, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound graduate of Bakersfield Garces Memorial High School, caught 60 passes for 939 yards and five touchdowns in his final college season.
He is the first Mustang to catch 60 or more passes in a season since Ramses Barden made 67 receptions in 2008. Coleman's season high for catches in a game was 10 at UC Davis.
Coleman garnered 100 or more yards in receptions yardage five times and caught seven or more passes in four games. His longest reception this season was for 57 yards in the season opener at Fresno State.
Coleman was tabbed for a spot on the Phil Steele/Draft Scouts All-Big Sky Conference Second Team.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas and long snapper Cruz Rubio both made the third team. Mustangs linebacker David Meyer landed on the fourth team.
Cuevas, 6-5, 245, graduated from Los Angeles Campbell Hall High School. He was second on the team behind Coleman in receptions, with 57 for 662 yards and six touchdowns. He caught seven or more passes in a game four times, including a season-high 10 against Portland State. Cuevas scored two touchdowns in a game twice, against Northern Arizona and Montana State. Cuevas has since announced his intention to transfer out of Cal Poly and has received some interest from the Pac-12.
Rubio, 5-11, 210, is an Anaheim native who graduated from Santa Ana Mater Dei High School. He has been Cal Poly's long snapper for three seasons for punts, field goals, and PAT kicks.
Meyer, 6-1, 210, is a Mission Viejo High School alum. Meyer led the Mustangs with 85 tackles, 57 of them solo. He made seven tackles for lost yardage and racked up 4.5 sacks. Meyer made double-digit tackles in a game three times, including a season-high 12 at UC Davis.
He notched his first career interception at Cal Poly in the final seconds to seal the Mustangs' 49-42 home win against Portland State in Cal Poly's season finale. Meyer forced two fumbles this season.
Hero Sports named Cuevas to its FCS Freshman All-American Team Thursday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.