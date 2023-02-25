The defenses beat the offenses every time in this Pioneer Valley-Santa Maria crosstown rivalry showdown for the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship Saturday — except twice.
After the teams were scoreless in regulation, Santa Maria senior Inri Torres scored with about four minutes left in the first half of overtime, tallied again in the final seconds of the half and the No. 5 Saints beat the No. 6 Panthers 2-0 in front of an overflow crowd at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on a cold day in which hail fell for several minutes in the first half of regulation.
The Saints (19-7-4) haven't lost since Jan. 16. Santa Maria won all four of its playoff games by a two-goal margin. The Panthers (14-4-7) took their first loss since Jan. 6, a 3-1 Mountain League win for Santa Maria at Pioneer Valley. Both teams have qualified for the regional playoffs which start next week.
Torres beat a defender in the front right corner of the Pioneer Valley penalty box then booted a right-to-left shot that appeared to glance off the foot of Panthers goalkeeper Marko Calderon and into the net. With Calderon out of the box several minutes later, Torres got to the ball first and knocked it into the net.
"On the first goal, I beat the defender and just tried to cross a pass to my teammate, but the ball headed toward the goal and went in," said Torres.
"On the second one, I saw that the goalie was out of position and I took the chance."
It paid off.
The sectional division title is the first for a Santa Maria boys soccer team since then-coach Al Garcia's squad beat Los Padres League rival Santa Ynez 4-0 at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc for a CIF Southern Section divisional championship in 2005. Pioneer Valley made its first divisional final appearance Saturday.
The third time was the charm for Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna. When the Saints were still in the CIF Southern Section, Cuna's Santa Maria squad lost 2-1 to Valencia (Placentia) in the sectional divisional title game in 2017, the year the Saints lost 3-1 to Santa Ana Godinez at Santa Ana Valley in the Southern California Regional final.
Fresno Central beat Santa Maria 1-0 at Santa Maria in a Central Section divisional final in 2020.
"It finally happened," Cuna said of his first CIF divisional championship. "These boys have worked very hard, and all the hard work and dedication paid off. I thought we really should have won," in 2017.
Senior Eddie Garces, a team captain, is the only player who was on that Santa Maria team that lost to Fresno Central in the divisional final.
"I've waited three years for this," said Garces. "My teammates helped make it all possible. My brother Edgar Garces, was a senior on our 2020 team, he was the team MVP and I dedicate this game to him."
There was a lot of back-and-forth between the two teams when it came to who controlled the ball, but, despite a lot of good ballhandling by Luis Cortes and Caleb Toledo, Pioneer Valley never really came close to scoring.
Santa Maria, meanwhile, had some near-misses in regulation before the first Torres goal. Calderon made a big save early, leaping and knocking a Santa Maria shot over the top post. Adrian Limon slid and knocked the ball away as the Saints made a charge into the Panthers penalty box then, in the last few minutes of regulation, a Santa Maria shot barely missed going in and the Saints couldn't convert on the rebound shot.
Fullback Brayan Robles helped the Panthers keep the Saints off the scoreboard until the first Torres goal. Meanwhile, Saints defenders Carlos Peralta (center-back), Danny Morelos (right-back), Gio Chavez (fullback) and Arnie Velazquez (left-back) were solid throughout. Garces helped anchor the Santa Maria defense in the final minutes Saturday.
"Eddie helped control the offense and steady the defense for us," said Cuna.
Santa Maria goalkeepers Gabriel Salazar and Alexis Clemente combined on the shutout, the Saints' second of the playoffs. Clemente kept getting to the ball ahead of the Panthers strikers in the Santa Maria penalty box as Pioneer Valley tried to make a late charge in the second half of overtime.
"Unfortunately, Gabriel got hurt and had to leave the game. Alexis came in the last 15 minutes and really came through. I'm really proud of him," said Cuna.
"Our defense shined today, and the two goals by Torres were big."
The Santa Maria coach said, "I'd like to give a big thanks to our parents for their support, especially coming out here in the rain today."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.