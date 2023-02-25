The defenses beat the offenses every time in this Pioneer Valley-Santa Maria crosstown rivalry showdown for the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship Saturday — except twice.

After the teams were scoreless in regulation, Santa Maria senior Inri Torres scored with about four minutes left in the first half of overtime, tallied again in the final seconds of the half and the No. 5 Saints beat the No. 6 Panthers 2-0 in front of an overflow crowd at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on a cold day in which hail fell for several minutes in the first half of regulation.

The Saints (19-7-4) haven't lost since Jan. 16. Santa Maria won all four of its playoff games by a two-goal margin. The Panthers (14-4-7) took their first loss since Jan. 6, a 3-1 Mountain League win for Santa Maria at Pioneer Valley. Both teams have qualified for the regional playoffs which start next week.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0