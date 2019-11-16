POMONA — The stage is set.
All four of the National Hot Rod Association’s (NHRA) Mello Yello season championships are up for grabs Sunday at the season-ending 55th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at the Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.
Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won the poles for Sunday’s sixth and final race in the Countdown to the Championship, the 24th race of the 2019 season.
There will be at least two new champions as defending Funny Car champion JR Todd has been eliminated from contention and 2018 Pro Stock champion Tanner Gray has moved on to NASCAR’s K&N Series.
Defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence saved his best for last, racing to a 3.686 second, 329.99 miles per hour pass to grab the pole from Leah Pritchett in Saturday’s fourth and final qualifying session.
Torrence is in the tightest battle, just 22 points, less than one round in the points-and-a-half finale, ahead of 2017 Mello Yello champion Brittany Force.
“It’s a little bit disturbing how relaxed I’ve been coming into this weekend,” said Torrence, who has nine wins in 2019. “I’ve been in this situation before and come here with the lead, and it didn’t pan out the way we wanted it to. (Torrence was leading the 2017 standings with Force close behind when the two met in the final round in Pomona with Force winning the race and the championship.)
“It’s the final race of the year and you need to go four rounds. Tomorrow, it’s going to be sudden death. You’ve got Brittany and I, and we’ll try to keep Doug (Kalitta) from jumping on us, and try to keep my dad (Billy Torrence) from getting there, too.”
If both Steve Torrence and Force win in the first round of Sunday’s final eliminations, they’ll meet up in the second round.
“It would be unreal if I finished first and dad finished second,” said Steve Torrence. “He has done an exceptional job this season.”
Doug Kalitta and Billy Torrence are both within striking distance but need help overtaking both Steve Torrence and Force. The Torrences could meet in the semifinals.
Mike Salinas, with Santa Maria’s Alan Johnson as his crew chief, qualified fourth.
Hagan has been on a roll, winning the last two Countdown races in Texas and Las Vegas.
His hot streak continued as he grabbed the pole The 3.873 second, 333.58 mph run he made in Friday night’s second qualifying session held up Saturday.
Hagan now sits third in the standings, 48 points behind Robert Hight with Jack Beckman currently second, 38 points behind.
“We’ve had a great racecar for a while and now it’s really shining,” Hagan said. “I’m feeling really good about things and you can’t ask for too much more. I’m excited and we’re hungry for it. We all live to be in this position to have the opportunity to win world championships, and we’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing to get here. I feel no pressure right now, but that’s why you race on Sunday. I’m really excited about it and I feel really confident in my guys. They’re going to put a great race car underneath me, and I’m going to drive my butt off and see what happens.”
San Luis Obispo native Ron Capps qualified eighth.
Two-time champion Erica Enders leads three-time champion Jeg Coughlin Jr., her Elite Motorsports teammate, by 81 points.
“We’re just trying to make good quality runs tomorrow,” said Coughlin, who has 32 career No. 1 qualifiers. “Erica’s had a good season and a great Countdown. We’re working hard to get every point we can and see if we can parlay this into something exceptional, which would be a Pro Stock championship. There’s a lot of racing left. Pomona is a fun place to be and I like where I’m sitting. Sunday is going to be a fun day.”
Enders was second quickest in Pro Stock qualifying.
Smith, the defending Pro Stock Motorcycle champ, faces the biggest hurdle.
While he moved into second place with the points he picked up Friday and Saturday, he’s still 106 points behind Andrew Hines and will need some help to win his second straight title.
“I feel good about tomorrow,” Smith said. “We were basically low of every round but one and we’ve been good all weekend long. I’m just going out there to run my race and try to turn on a win light each round. If I get lucky enough and turn four of them on, and Andrew loses in the first round (to Jianna Salinas, Mike Salinas’ daughter) then we become the champion. I’m really just going to go do my job and see what happens.”