CIF Volleyball Playoffs
Righetti's Ava Bradley hits against Tri-City Christian's McKenzie Severson in a CIF State SoCal Regional Division 4 playoff game in 2019.

 Len Wood, File

The Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Righetti girls volleyball teams all drew first-round home matches for the CIF Central Section Playoffs.

The No. 5 Arroyo Grande girls tennis team also drew a first-round home match, against No. 12 Bakersfield Stockdale Tuesday. The No. 8 Santa Ynez tennis squad is also at home in the first round of Division 1 Tuesday, against No. 9 Clovis.

Tennis playoff matches at courts that have lights are designated to start at 4 p.m. each round. Matches at courts with no lights are to start no later than 3 p.m. each round.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

