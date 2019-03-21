The Central Coast Sparks' basketball club won twice at the Lompoc Valley Invitational that was held March 9-10.
The Sparks' seventh-and-eighth grade and the fifth-and-sixth grade teams won at the two-day tournament, the 38th annual Lompoc Valley Invitational.
The seventh-and-eighth grade squad won against Kern County's Rio-Bravo Greeley in the title game and the fifth-and-sixth graders used a 17-2 fourth quarter to beat Lompoc 25-20.
The players are coached by Nate Delgadillo, Ben Castro and Gabriel Delgadillo.
Members of the teams are Bri Luna, Percayis Harrison, DJ Kendrick, Alysha Moreno, Amy Cabrera, Morgan Doss, Alyssa Pain, Gaby Armenta, Myley Doss, Jenna Arguijo, Elizabeth Johnson, Maka Guy, KK Guy, Victoria Llamas, Annalyssa Cota, and Julianna Hoyos.