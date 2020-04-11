Central Coast Classic: Jordan Hasay has magical moment at Footlocker Nationals in 2008

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Current professional marathoner Jordan Hasay had a lot of huge moments when she ran for Mission College Prep High School.

One of the biggest for the Arroyo Grande native came on a December day in 2008, in her final Footlocker nationals race.

She won the Footlocker national championship as a freshman in 2005, in a freshman record 17 minutes, 4 seconds. That December day she came from behind to win the Footlocker national title for a second time.

Hasay became the only runner, male or female, to win the Footlocker national championship as a freshman and again as a senior.

Late in the race, “I was third, and I would have been fine with that,” Hasay said afterward.

“Down the stretch I was able to make a move, and I had enough left to win. Winning that race, with all those great runners, is an honor.”

Hasay’s accomplishment ranks as No. 2 among great moments in Footlocker history.

She won that day in a race that featured three returning national champions - Hasay, Ashley Brasovan of Wellington, Florida, and Kathy Kroeger of Franklin, Tennessee.

Kroeger won the race in 2006. Brasovan was the defending Footlocker national champion.