Central Coast Classic: Hancock soccer team makes 2001 Final Four

“Good side,” the Harbor coach could be heard saying about Hancock.

“We almost didn’t make it,” to the Final Four, said Garcia.

Pasadena City College led the Bulldogs 2-1 as time was running out in a second-round regional game at Hancock. Then, “Martin Urbano scored to put the game into overtime and we wound up winning easily,” said Garcia.

“But it wasn’t easy getting there.” The Bulldogs wound up with a 5-3 win.

Isaac Torres, a sophomore forward who graduated from Coast Union High School, led the Bulldogs into their Final Four opener, against Northern California representative Santa Rosa, the top overall seed.

Long Beach City College, from the Southern Cal region, and La Canada, from the north, played in the other Final Four game that day.

Hancock scored in the first half and it looked as though that lone goal stand up.

“Then there were about six minutes of extra time. Hometown ref,” Garcia said.

Santa Rosa scored with less than five seconds left in extra time, and eventually won 2-1 in overtime.

