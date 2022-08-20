Cavin Ross 01
Lompoc's Cavin Ross threw for 389 yards and five touchdowns in Lompoc's 53-12 win over Agoura Friday night. He also rushed for two touchdowns. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Agoura had the highly-touted quarterback committed to a Division I program Friday night.

Lompoc's quarterback, though, proved once again that he has the ability to play at a four-year school, too.

Cavin Ross, the four-year starter at quarterback for the Braves, had a masterful performance in Lompoc's 53-12 thrashing of Agoura. Ross completed 14 of 17 passes for 389 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored two rushing touchdowns, accounting for seven of the Braves' eighth touchdowns.

