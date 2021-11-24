Righetti’s Cooper Bagby runs after catching a pass against Ridgeview during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal last week. Bagby and the Warriors host Madera Liberty in the Division 5 title game Friday at 6 p.m.
Len Wood, Contributor
Righetti players wait in the end zone before the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal game against Ridgeview. The Warriors host Liberty in this week's title game Friday night.
Len Wood, Contributor
Righetti’s Elijah Swanson jumps through a hole against Ridgeview during the CIF Central Section Division 5 semifinal.
Righetti has never won a CIF football championship.
Neither has across-the-street rival St. Joseph. Santa Maria, another city high school, hasn't won one either. The same goes for Pioneer Valley, which has been playing varsity football since 2005.
Righetti has its second chance at becoming the first 11-man football program in the Santa Maria Valley to win a CIF championship. The Warriors are scheduled to host Madera Liberty in the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship game Friday night at 6 p.m.
Santa Maria High has been playing varsity football for over a century and has never won a CIF title. The school was a runner-up in 1927, falling to Fullerton High School 20-13 in a game played at Wrigley Field.
The Saints again finished as runners-up in 1984, falling to Canyon Canyon Country in the Northwestern Division title game, 33-6.
St. Joseph suffered a 26-18 defeat in the Desert Mountain Division title game to Atascadero in 1986.
Santa Maria again suffered title game defeats in 1988, losing to San Marino 19-11, and again in 2017, falling to Big Bear in the Division 12 championship game.
Valley Christian Academy, won an 8-man title under Pete Fortier in 1997, beating Lancaster Bethel Christian 52-44 in the large school division.
Righetti, which opened in 1963, has been in this spot before. After never making a divisional final during its 50-year run in the CIF Southern Section, the Warriors played for a CIF Central Section title in 2018, falling at Tulare Union in the Division 2 championship game.
The match-up vs. Liberty
Righetti's playoff run has been well documented. The Warriors went 1-8 during the regular season, but earned the No. 3 seed in the Division 5 playoffs thanks to the new playoff system based on in-season computer rankings and not win-loss record. Righetti's opponents have gone 69-61 this year.
Liberty, from Madera, north of Fresno and with a population of about 60,000, is now 7-5. The Hawks earned the No. 4 seed in Division 5 after going 4-5 during the regular season.
They beat Delano Chavez 27-0 in the first round of the playoffs before knocking off No. 1 seed Reedley Immanuel 14-0 in the quarterfinals. They then eased past No. 8 Boron 20-6 in the semifinals last week.
Both teams prefer to run the ball. The Hawks had 241 yards on the ground in the win over Boron, passing for just 29.
Senior Dominic Castaneda rushed for 166 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns in that one. He had 116 yards on 14 carries in the win over Immanuel. Castaneda leads the team in rushing with 1,247 yards on 179 carries with 18 touchdowns. He rushed for 238 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Chowchilla earlier this season.
Luke McFarland is the team's top passer, throwing for 598 yards in 12 games this year, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Castaneda also leads the team in receiving with 16 catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns.
Castaneda leads the team in interceptions with six on the year. He also has three fumble recoveries. Five of Castenda's interceptions have come in the team's three playoff games.
Vince Oberti, a junior, leads the Hawks in tackles with 105. He has 20 tackles-for-loss on the year. Max Nulick, another junior, leads the team with 23 TFLs on the season. Dave Pombo III leads the team with five sacks.
Righetti's penalty problem
The Warriors have tried to manage their discipline all season and the issue came to a head in the 27-6 win over Bakersfield Ridgeview in the semifinals last week. The Warriors won despite 19 accepted penalties, 17 of them on the offense, against them.
Most of the fouls called against Righetti were holding penalties.
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Righetti coach Tony Payne told sports writer Kenny Cress after the semifinal game. “I’m going to have to study that. I’m going to have to see what I can do to fix that.
“Sometimes when an offense looks so dominant, holding is the reason why. I’m going to have to look at the film and see if that was the case tonight.”
Righetti did look good on special teams last week, with Alex Magallon hitting two field goals.
Ryan Boivin ran for 120 yards and scored another touchdown on a direct snap, something he did in the quarterfinal win over Coalinga. Abel McCormack has been solid at quarterback in the playoffs.
Righetti's defense
The Warriors have been mostly solid on defense, with defensive secondary excelling. Elias Martine and Cooper Bagby are the team's top defensive backs. Jacob Nelson had an interception last week and Brian Monighetti was particularly impactful on defense in the win over Ridgeview last week.
The Warriors have allowed about 24 points a game this year. Liberty has allowed just 14 points a game. The Warriors, though, have played much stiffer competition.
Both teams could end up in the state playoffs after Friday's game, with the winner surely get a state playoff spot.
