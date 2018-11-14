The California Wahoos Baseball program will have a workout date for any interested Central Coast Players from the high school Classes of 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and potential 14-and-under players that are currently in the sixth, seventh or eighth grades.
The workout will be on Sunday, Nov. 18, at Elks Field in Santa Maria and will be broken up into two sessions. The first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for 2022 and 14-and-under players. The second session will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for 2019, 2020 and 2021 players.
The free workout is open to any players that would like to be considered for the California Wahoos teams that will play in the USA Baseball 17U/16U/15U/14U National Team Championships in Arizona or the Collegiate Team during the summer 2019 season.
In order to pre-register prior to the workout, go to www.leaguelineup.com/calwahoos and follow the directions on the website.
Check-in time for the first session will be from 9 to 10 a.m. and for the second session from 12 to 1 p .m. The workouts will start shortly after the check-in times.
For additional information, contact Vince Sagisi by phone at (818) 203-2348 or by e-mail at vsagisi@gmail.com