Caleb Thomas Tulane 2

Former Righetti High School standout Caleb Thomas is part of the Tulane University football team that will host the University of Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

 Contributed, Tulane

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PST Saturday at Yulman Stadium on the Tulane campus in New Orleans. Thomas is listed as the No. 2 center on the Green Wave depth chart.

No. 18 Tulane is 10-2, 7-1. No. 22 UCF is 9-3, 6-2. The Knights beat the Green Wave 38-31 at Yulman Stadium during the regular season. Tulane played itself into the conference championship game by winning 27-24 at Cincinnati in its regular season finale.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

