Former Righetti High and Hancock College standout Jake Steels is among the Cal Poly baseball players to earn All-Big West honors this spring.
Steels, a junior center fielder, was named to the Big West Honorable Mention team.
Cal Poly utility player Collin Villegas earned a spot on the All-Big West First Team. He leads the group of five Cal Poly players honored by the conference this week.
Steels compiled a .318 average with 27 RBIs in 49 games, primarily as Cal Poly's leadoff hitter. His 13 steals (in 20 attempts) are the most at Cal Poly since Alex McKenna stole 13 bases in 2017. Steels was 14-for-27 (.519) in a late-season seven-game stretch, with five RBIs and 12 runs scored. Steels raised his average from .297 to .331.
Catcher Ryan Stafford and shortstop Aaron Casillas landed on the Second Team, and third baseman Ryan Fenn earned Honorable Mention in addition to Steels.
Villegas led Cal Poly with 13 home runs in 2023, tied for No. 10 all-time at Cal Poly for a single season, to go with 17 doubles and 41 RBIs. Villegas hit .268 and tied another school record for walks in a single game with five in the season opener against Missouri State.
Villegas, an All-Big West Second Team pick a year ago, started all 56 games for the Mustangs this season - 42 in left field and 14 at catcher. He produced 12 multiple-hit games and eight multiple RBI games.
Stafford was an All-Big West First Team selection in 2022. IN 2023, he hit .313 with a team-leading 20 doubles to go with seven home runs and 44 RBIs. Stafford threw out 11 would-be base stealers for the second straight year and picked off three baserunners.
He was 22-for-50 (.440) with 10 multiple-hit games in a 12-game stretch from April 4-23, lifting his average 48 points to .342.
Casillas was a .329 hitter with a team-leading 76 hits, including 15 doubles. The transfer from Cal State Bakersfield knocked in 40 runs and started every game at shortstop. He owned the team's longest hitting streak of the year at 18 games. Casillas finished the year with 60 hits in 172 at-bats (349) to lift his averaged 71 points and led the Big West in assists with 57.
Stafford and Casillas shared the team lead in multiple-hit games with 24 as well as in multiple-RBI games with 12.
Fenn, a sophomore transfer from Cuesta, was Cal Poly's leading hitter with a .344 average. He racked up 56 hits in 49 games, including eight doubles and a triple. He nicked in 16 runs and had a 15-game hitting streak during a stretch of 33 games in which Fenn went 51-for-129 (.395) to bump his average up 169 points to .361.
Steels and Stafford hit grand slams in the UC Irvine series, and the Stafford blast snapped a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.