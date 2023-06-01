Steels All-Big West

Jake Steels, a junior who came to Cal Poly from Hancock College, compiled a .318 average with 27 RBIs in 49 games, primarily as Cal Poly's leadoff hitter.

 Owen Main, Cal Poly

Former Righetti High and Hancock College standout Jake Steels is among the Cal Poly baseball players to earn All-Big West honors this spring.

Steels, a junior center fielder, was named to the Big West Honorable Mention team.

Cal Poly utility player Collin Villegas earned a spot on the All-Big West First Team. He leads the group of five Cal Poly players honored by the conference this week.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

