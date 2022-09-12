Jaden Joens Owen Main.jpg

Cal Poly quarterback Jaden Jones was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Mustangs to a win over the University of San Diego on Saturday.

Quarterback Jaden Jones, who splashed himself all over the Cal Poly football record book with a 385-yard, four-touchdown performance last Saturday against San Diego, has been honored as the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

The redshirt freshman also is the Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week.

Jones completed 27 of 45 passes for 385 yards, 13th on Cal Poly's all-time list for a single game and No. 9 on the program's Division I chart, and four touchdowns, becoming the 13th Mustang all-time to accomplish that feat. Last one to do it was Khaleel Jenkins against Northern Iowa in 2017.

