Two football teams trying to halt negative momentum will face each other when Cal Poly plays at Montana in a Big Sky Conference game inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium (capacity 25,517) on the Montana campus.
The Mustangs (1-7, 0-4) have lost six straight games. The Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) have lost three straight after winning their first five.
Kickoff is set for 5:02 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio (1280 AM) and 101.7 FM) in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. The pre-game show will start at 4:30 p.m. The game will be video streamed on ESPN+. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats can be found on the football schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.
Last week, UC Davis jumped to a 21-0 lead over Cal Poly and also scored the last 31 points as the Aggies routed the Mustangs 59-17 at UC Davis in the latest edition of the Battle for the Golden Horseshoe. The Aggies amassed 682 yards of total offense and 28 first downs.
Cal Poly played three straight one-score games in which it lost by nine points or less before the Aggies thumped the Mustangs last week. Idaho State, Eastern Washington and UC Davis forced 13 Mustangs turnovers combined in the last three Cal Poly games.
Montana sprinted to a 5-0 start with wins over Northwestern State, South Dakota State, Indiana State, Portland State and Idaho State. The Griz then fell at home to Idaho, lost at Sacramento State in overtime then lost 24-21 at Weber State last week.
The Griz have the No. 1 punter in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision in Patrick Rohrbach. The freshman has a net average of 42.24 yards per punt.
The Mustangs have struggled despite leading the Big Sky Conference and ranking third in the FCS in passing offense three years after dropping the Triple Option, which Cal Poly ran the prior 12 years.
Cal Poly quarterback Spencer Brasch has connected on 139 of his 235 passes for 1,759 yards and 13 touchdowns. Wide receiver Chris Coleman is the top Mustangs receiver. Coleman has caught 50 passes for 808 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Mustangs tight end Josh Cuevas has 37 receptions for 413 yards and four scores, and wide receiver Zedakiah Centers has 24 catches for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Seventeen Mustangs have caught at least one pass this year.
Coleman's 10 catches last week, and 50 for the season, are the most by a Mustang since Ramses Barden caught 10 against Idaho State in 2007 and pulled in 67 passes in 2008.
Shakobe Harper is the top Cal Poly rusher with 255 yards on 72 carries. Adam Garwood has 168 yards on 46 carries. He has run for two touchdowns and has caught 12 passes for 111 yards and a score.
The Montana offense will try to rebound after Weber State held the unit to 114 total yards. The Grizzlies average 350 yards of total offense a game, 209 passing and 141 rushing. The defense has been solid, giving up just 300 total yards and 17.8 points a game.
Nick Ostmo is the top Griz rusher with 337 yards and two touchdowns. Grizzlies quarterback Kris Brown has completed 36 of his 65 passes for 314 yards and one touchdown.
Brown replaced Lucas Johnson as the starting Montana quarterback after Johnson was hit late in the head on a targeting call against Sacramento State two weeks ago and missed his team's game at Weber State last week.
Linebacker Patrick O'Connell, a prominent Grizzlies defender, suffered a left ankle injury late in the first quarter at Weber State and did not return.
Linebacker David Meyer leads the Mustangs defense with 60 tackles and 5.0 sacks. Rush end Dustin Grein has 6.5 tackles for lost yardage (two sacks) among his 29 total tackles. Defensive back Brian Dukes has 45 stops and one interception, and cornerback Dylan Wyatt has seven pass breakups. Jay'Vion Cole has intercepted four passes.
Cal Poly will finish its season with home games against Montana State Nov. 12 and Portland State Nov. 19. Both Big Sky games will kick off at 5 p.m.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.