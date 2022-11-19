The Cal Poly football team will finish its 2022 season with a Saturday night Big Sky Conference home game against Portland State. Kickoff time is set for 5:02 p.m. at Mustang Memorial Field on the Cal Poly campus.

The Vikings will come to town 4-6, 3-4. The Mustangs, 1-9, 0-7 will try to rebound after having been outscored by a combined 118-45 in their last three games.

The game Saturday will be Cal Poly's Senior Night and Hall of Fame Game. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio (1280 AM and 10.7 FM) in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. The pre-game show will start at 4:30 p.m. The game will be video streamed on ESPN+. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats are on the football schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

