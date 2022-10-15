100722 SMT Cal Poly Preview 02

Cal Poly receiver Chris Coleman carries the ball while being tackled by multiple South Dakota defenders. Coleman and the Mustangs play at Idaho State on Saturday. 

 Owen Main, Fansmanship.com

The Cal Poly football team leads the Big Sky Conference, and is fourth in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision, in passing this season. Yet, the Mustangs (1-4, 0-2) don't have a conference win to show for it.

They will go after one  at Idaho State (0-6, 0-3) which is yet to win this year. Kickoff is set for 12:02 p.m. PDT inside Holt Arena on the Idaho State campus at Pocatello.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Radio (1280 AM and 101.7 FM) in San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County. The pre-game show will start at 11:30 a.m. The game will be video streamed on ESPN+. Links for audio and video streams as well as live stats can be found on the football schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

