Cal Poly quarterback Kahliq Paulette calls out the signals under center during Wednesday's scrimmage in San Luis Obispo. Paulette's 48-yard pass to Kai Rappola accounted for the lone touchdown of the day. The Mustangs kick off their season Sept. 1 at Fresno State.

It was a scrimmage for the young guys and third-year Cal Poly head football coach Beau Baldwin liked what he saw.

Only one touchdown was scored at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Wednesday morning, the final day of Fall Camp. Kahliq Paulette hit Kai Rappola on a streak pattern down the right sideline and the 48-yard play capped a quick 65-yard, three-play march on the third drive of the scrimmage.

Bryce Weiner drove the Mustangs 70 yards on another drive which featured a 30-yard pass to Tyler Hoffman and a 16-yarder to Paul Holyfield on a fourth-and-14 play, but the drive stalled at the 5-yard line when Mason Rivera tackled Holyfield for no gain on fourth down.

