Capped by Mike Peabody's sixth-inning grand slam, No. 25 UC Irvine defeated Cal Poly 17-1 to win the four-game Big West Conference baseball series Sunday at Baggett Stadium.
Peabody's fourth home run of the season produced the final runs of the game, which was halted after seven frames due to the conference's 10-run rule in effect this season.
The victory restored UC Irvine's one-game lead in the Big West standings. The Anteaters are 22-11 for the season and 16-4 in conference games. UC Santa Barbara fell to 15-5 with a 9-5 loss at UC San Diego.
In losing three of the four games in the series, Cal Poly fell to 17-15 and 7-9. The Mustangs won the first game of Saturday's doubleheader 4-3, scoring three unearned runs in the ninth inning. Nick Marinconz capped the uprising with an RBI single off the wall in left field.
UC Irvine pounded out 19 hits, including two doubles and a single by first baseman Jacob Castro, two singles and a home run by Peabody and three singles by Taishi Nakawake.
Dillon Tatum contributed a home run and double, giving him four home runs and two doubles in the series. Peabody drove in five runs and Tatum added four RBIs.
Cal Poly scored its lone run of the game in the fifth inning. Joe Yorke and Taison Corio both singled with one out, both advanced 90 feet on a passed ball and Brooks Lee's sacrifice fly to left field brought home the run.
UC Irvine scored five times in the first inning and never looked back, adding three in the second, five in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Peter Van Loon pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits with one strikeout. Michael Stanford, Andre Antone and Josh Ibarra all tossed one inning in relief, Stanford (2-0) picking up the win.
Mustang starter Bryce Warrecker (1-2) suffered the loss, giving up five runs and six hits after securing the first two outs in the first inning. Seven relievers followed Warrecker to the mound -- Kaden Sheedy and Chase Walter each pitching one scoreless frame.
Cal Poly's lack of hitting over the past four weekends continued as the Mustangs hit just .203 in the series. The Mustangs were hitting .301 after the CSUN series but have been below the .250 mark in each of their last four series.
Lee was 5-for-13 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for the Mustangs.
Cal Poly will host UC Riverside for a four-game Big West series next weekend inside Baggett Stadium.