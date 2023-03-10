Cal Poly (3-8, 0-0) will try to halt a slide in which it has lost seven of eight when it hosts the University of Nevada Las Vegas for a weekend series at Baggett Stadium.
The Mustangs will open their Big West campaign against the Rebels (5-8, 1-2). The three-game series, originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday, may be re-shuffled because of a forecast for inclement weather in the area.
In that case, the teams would play a doubleheader Saturday, starting at either 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., followed by a Sunday 10 a.m. game.
After opening with two wins in three games against Missouri State, Cal Poly led San Jose State 11-10 before play was halted after eight innings because of darkness. The game will resume April 18 in San Luis Obispo.
The Mustangs lost all three games at Cal, two to Cal and one to UConn, which won 50 games last year. Cal Poly won just one of four games against Oregon State and lost 7-1 to Xavier Tuesday night.
UNLV is trying to halt a slide of its own. The Rebels began their Mountain West campaign by dropping two of three games at home against San Diego State, including a 28-8 loss in the second game of the series. UNLV opened its season by sweeping Pacific but has lost eight of its last 10 games, including 11-7 and 8-7 losses at Oklahoma earlier this week.
Righetti High School graduate Jake Steels sported a team-leading .438 batting average for Cal Poly, with a home run and three RBIs before he was sidelined with an injury. Aaron Casillas is hitting .289 with four doubles and seven RBIs and Joe Yorke, who is also injured, is batting .398 with eight RBIs.
Catcher Jacob Sharp leads UNLV offensively with a .419 average, three home runs and 11 RBIs. Right fielder Alex Pimentel is hitting .356 with 15 RIBs, designated hitter Santino Panaro is at .341 with seven RBIs, and Austin Kryszczuk is hitting .341 with 16 RBIs.
UNLV is hitting .299 and has a pitching staff ERA of 7.59. Cal Poly is hitting .240 as a team, last in the Big West, and the staff has an ERA of 5.79.
Hancock softball game postponed
The Hancock College softball team's scheduled Saturday non-conference 1 p.m. home game against Riverside City College has been postponed because of inclement weather that is forecast for the area. A make-up date had not been announced at press time.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.