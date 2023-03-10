Cal Poly (3-8, 0-0) will try to halt a slide in which it has lost seven of eight when it hosts the University of Nevada Las Vegas for a weekend series at Baggett Stadium.

The Mustangs will open their Big West campaign against the Rebels (5-8, 1-2). The three-game series, originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday, may be re-shuffled because of a forecast for inclement weather in the area.

In that case, the teams would play a doubleheader Saturday, starting at either 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., followed by a Sunday 10 a.m. game.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

