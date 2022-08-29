Cabrillo's Carson Heath runs with the ball during the Aug. 22 game against Nordhoff. Heath had three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He then returned a fumble for a touchdown against Nipomo on Aug. 26.
Jennifer Vasquez Photography, Contributor
Cabrillo's Jude Anderson runs with the ball during a 50-19 win over Nordhoff in a non-league football game.
Cabrillo will take its 2-0 record into Friday's Big Game against Lompoc at Huyck Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
The Cabrillo defense carried the team to the win against Nipomo. Both of Cabrillo's scores came on fumble returns for touchdowns. Carson Heath had a 90-yard fumble recovery touchdown and Robert Rojas scored on a five-yard return. Jessie Lomeli-Juarez caused a fumble for Cabrillo.
Cabrillo junior quarterback Gage Mattis completed 8 of 15 passes for 53 yards. Cabrillo's offense netted -1 yard rushing on 11 attempts. Sophomore Jude Anderson had the best carry of the night, rushing once for six yards. Rojas had a five-yard carry. No other Cabrillo rusher had positive yardage on the night.
Anderson was a play-maker in the passing game, catching seven balls for 48 yards with a long of 21. Thomas Kiesling, a sophomore who also blocked a field goal, had a five-yard catch. After recording eight pancake blocks and six sacks in the win against Nordhoff, 6-foot-8 senior Josh Zent had four pancake blocks against Nipomo. He had seven total tackles and a tackle-for-loss in the win over Nipomo.
Nipomo freshman Griffin Groshart started his second game at the varsity level and completed 7 of 21 passes for 68 yards. Malachi Starr, a junior, had a strong game carrying the ball, leading Nipomo with 102 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Junior Ian Ackerman had 52 yards on 10 carries, Gabe Sanchez, a senior, added 42 yards on nine carries and junior Braden Reese added 29 yards on seven carries. Preston Krier led Nipomo with two catches for 27 yards. John Schultz, a junior, had two grabs for 21 yards and Austin Musick added a 16-yard reception.
Senior Gabe Evans, one of the top returners for Nipomo, had three TFLs and five solo tackles. Sanchez and Raemar Agnes each had four tackles. Israel Arevalo had a sack and Musick and Walter Boling combined on another sack.
Evans intercepted a pass and Agnes and Juan Zarate each broke up a pass.
Cabrillo's win over Nipomo is substantial considering the Titans won seven games a year ago and is a member of the Mountain League, the tougher conference in the Central Coast Athletic Association. Nipomo is set to play at Santa Maria on Saturday at 7 p.m. in its next game. That's a non-league contest.