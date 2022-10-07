100722 Blake Gregory POTW Winner 01
Cabrillo’s Blake Gregory passes against Pioneer Valley on Sept. 23. Gregory has been named the Player of the Week after passing for two touchdowns against Templeton. 

Cabrillo High School sophomore quarterback Blake Gregory is the Times area football Player of the Week for week six of area the high school season that ended Oct. 1.

The Conquistadores lost 35-12 at Templeton in a Sept. 30 Ocean League game, but Gregory, who has also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Conqs this season, threw for 149 yards and both Cabrillo touchdowns.

Gregory garnered 2,246 votes, just over 45 percent, of the 4,296 votes voters cast. He won out in a field of nine candidates. Gregory is the eighth different winner of the award.

