Cabrillo High School's alumni association inducted the 2022 Hall of Fame class earlier this month. The group then inducted former Conquistadore athletic and academic stars and staff members. The alumni inducted were Don Ramirez, class of 1969; Victor Tise ('73), Neil Hannemann ('79); Kay Duffy ('78) and Sandra Schultz-Kerl ('80). Cabrillo's 1979 CIF champion boys basketball team was also honored at the Hall of Fame ceremony. Two members of the school's staff were also into the Hall of Fame: former football coach Steven Haskins and former teacher Myron Webster. 

The 2020 Cabrillo Alumni Hall of Fame class is now the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

Cabrillo High School's alumni association held its first Hall of Fame induction on Aug. 5 since the 2020 edition was scratched due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Conquistadores inducted two members of its staff into the Hall of Fame: former football coach Steven Haskins and former teacher Myron Webster.

