Vai Taua's journey at Nevada has come full circle.
The Lompoc native and Cabrillo High grad, who starred at the running back position at the University of Nevada-Reno from 2007-2010, was named the Wolf Pack's running backs coach on Monday.
"It's always an honor for a former student-athlete to coach at their alma mater," Taua said, according to a statement from the school. "I'm very excited to have the opportunity to work with such a deep and talented group of running backs."
One of those talented running backs will be Vai Taua's brother. Vai will coach his younger brother Toa Taua, a Lompoc High grad.
As a true freshman last season, Toa Taua racked up 872 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Vai also spent some time coaching another brother Ainuu, who played at UCLA while Vai was on the staff there.
Vai Taua spent the last two seasons on Nevada's staff.
Last year, Taua was the Wolf Pack's assistant director of player personnel and recruiting. He spent the 2017 season as the team’s special teams analyst.
"We're excited for Vai to move into this role on our coaching staff," head coach Jay Norvell said, according to the statement from the school. "This is a great opportunity for him, and it's an opportunity that he has earned."
Before coming back to Nevada, Taua spent two years on UCLA's staff. He was also the special teams coordinator and running backs coach at East Los Angeles College. Vai Taua coached the defensive line with UCLA in 2015 and the wide receivers in 2014.
Nevada said Taua is believed to be the only full-time assistant coach at the FBS level to coach a brother on the same team. Toa Taua was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year last season after leading the team in rushing during an eight-win campaign.
Vai Taua, who played alongside future NFL star in quarterback Colin Kaepernick while at Nevada, had a productive career with the Wolf Pack. Taua earned All-American honors and was a three-time All-WAC team member at Nevada. He finished with 4,512 career rushing yards and 53 touchdowns, both ranking in the top five in program history.
During his days at Nevada, Taua helped the Wolf Pack to one of the biggest upsets in school history when they beat No. 3 Boise State on Nov. 26, 2010. In that one, Taua rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.
After college in 2011, he signed as a free agent with the Buffalo Bills and then with the Seattle Seahawks.
Taua rushed for more than 1,700 yards and 27 touchdowns during his senior season at Cabrillo, helping the Conqs to a Los Padres League title.