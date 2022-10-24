102522 Hancock loses to Canyons

College of the Canyons scored 14 early points, the Cougars defense shut out the Hancock offense in the second half and Canyons snapped a four-game losing streak with a 27-14 Northern League win on Saturday.

With the Hancock College football program hosting its Military Appreciation Day on the Hancock campus Saturday, the Bulldogs defense began by getting hit with consecutive personal foul penalties on the first two plays from scrimmage.

The terrible beginning for Hancock was an omen for how things would go for both teams for the balance of the afternoon. College of the Canyons scored 14 early points, the Cougars defense shut out the Bulldogs offense in the second half, and Canyons snapped a four-game losing streak with a 27-14 Northern League win.

Both teams are 3-4, 1-1.

