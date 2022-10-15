Two football teams that have gone in opposite directions the past few weeks when it comes to wins and losses will face each other at Hancock College Saturday in a Northern League opener.

Hancock College (2-3) will host East Los Angeles (3-2) as both teams try to get their respective league campaigns started off right. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The Huskies have won their last two games. The Bulldogs, after a 2-0 start, have lost three straight.

The Bulldogs will try to bounce back from a 48-7 loss at unbeaten Mount San Antonio College last week. The Mounties came into that game ranked No. 4 among California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) football teams.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

