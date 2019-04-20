The Branquinho Ranch in Los Alamos was packed on Saturday.
There were people, horses and steers everywhere you looked — nearly 100 young cowgirls and cowboys on hand for the second of the Central Coast Classic Association’s (CCCA) six 2019 junior rodeos.
With family and friends also in attendance, the crowd resembled the kind you’d see at a street fair.
Inside the arena, the children were all business, competing for prizes and points — points that go toward the season championship after the CCCA’s sixth and final rodeo in the fall.
“This gives junior rodeo kids extra opportunities to compete locally,” said CCCA President Marcey Chaves, a former national collegiate All-Around champion while competing for Cal Poly. “This helps them prepare better for junior high or high school rodeo or they can just do it to develop better horsemanship skills and make new friends.”
The juniors are split into five age groups.
Boys and girls compete against each other in the three youngest divisions; Lead Line (6-and-under), Little Britches (4-6-years-old) and Peewee (7-9).
“The lead line is different from Little Britches,” said CCCA Vice President Tony Branquinho. “Lead line can have kids as young as 2-years-old — I think our youngest today is three. They can have a parent or relative in the arena with them helping them out with a lead line. From Little Britches on up, they have to be able to ride by themselves.”
For the older competitors, there are separate boys and girls divisions with 10-13-year-olds in the junior division and 14-17 in the senior.
In all, 14 different kinds of speed events were held — some for just the youngest like ribbon jerking, keyhole racing and dummy roping.
Others were just for juniors and seniors including team roping, breakaway roping, steer stopping and calf roping.
And some events, like pole bending and barrel racing, had competition in all age groups.
And there was one event that encouraged older competitors to join in the fun — junior/senior team roping.
In all, there were points up for grabs in 35 junior rodeo events, with prizes going to the top 10 finishers in each event.
“At the end of the year, we’ll have our (fourth) annual awards banquet at Tres Hermanas Vineyard and Winery on Foxen Canyon Road,” said Dawn Pearce. “We’ll have buckles for the lead line champions and saddles for all the champions in the other categories. The kids have to compete in at least four (of six) of our CCCA rodeos to be eligible for a season championship.”
Many of Saturday’s riders competed a week ago, trying to qualify for the annual Santa Maria Elks Mini Rodeo and they’ll be back again for their championship runs on Thursday, May 30.
“Junior rodeo back-to-back weekends,” said Branquinho. “It’s only going to get busier from here.”