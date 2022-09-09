Pioneer Valley's Andrew Eberhard blocked the last Dos Palos PAT try, Panthers kicker Lucan Brafman's PAT try was true after the last PV score, and that was the difference in a game in which both football teams were going after their first win of the season.
Brafman's PAT kick gave Pioneer Valley a 28-27 non-league win on an unseasonably warm and humid Friday night at Pioneer Valley. The Panthers moved to 1-3. The Broncos dropped to 0-4.
Allan Jimenez tied the score at 27 for the Panthers when he bolted through a big hole over left tackle on fourth and two from the Dos Palos 34 at the 3:12 mark of the fourth quarter. Then it was up to Brafman, and he delivered, kicking the ball high and well inside of the right upright.
"I was a little nervous," after he missed his first PAT try in the second quarter to leave the score tied at 14, Brafman acknowledged.
"But then I knew I just needed to do what I have done, do what I've done in practice, which is kick the ball through (the uprights)."
Brafman said, "It feels very good to get a win."
The Panthers overcame an early 14-point deficit. The Broncos scored on their first two drives. Pioneer Valley scored 21 unanswered points, but Dos Palos went back ahead, 27-21, on quarterback Peyton Van Worth's second touchdown run, this one a 12-yarder at the 8:33 mark of the fourth quarter. Eberhard blocked the PAT try.
The Panthers drove 65 yards to get the lead back. Then the stretch after Brafman's successful PAT kick had more than its share of drama.
A holding penalty wiped out a would-be 59-yard Van Worth touchdown strike to Aaron Jones. Four plays later, the Panthers thought Jose Gutierrez had made a game-clinching interception. Officials ruled the pass was incomplete.
The Panthers finally salted the win away when, on fourth down from their 39, they stopped Van Worth less than a yard short of the first down.
"Football is a game of inches, and the inches went our way tonight," said Pioneer Valley coach Dustin Davis.
However, "If we had made that first PAT try (that was missed), we would have been ahead the whole time," after erasing that early 14-point deficit.
Before the tying Jimenez touchdown run, "We took timeout on third down and just went back to our base offense," said Davis.
On the big fourth down touchdown run, "They sold out with man-to-man coverage, (the left side) was open, we blocked it very well and (Jimenez) hit (the hole) about as well as he could hit it," Davis said.
The Panthers could not have started off much worse. Sandwiched between the Broncos touchdowns on their first two drives was a three-and-out Pioneer Valley series followed by a punt that hit a Panther's foot and wound up going eight yards.
"For a second there, I thought it was going to get even worse. I thought it had a chance to go downhill fast," said Davis.
"But (after the second Broncos touchdown), the offense got us on the board and that got us going." Pioneer Valley profited from big kick returns all night, and Jimenez scored from 21 yards out four plays after his 36-yard kickoff return put the Panthers at their own 44. Adrian Mora connected with Gutierrez on the two-point conversion pass on a fake PAT try to put the Panthers within 14-8.
A second-quarter Dos Palos drive that lasted nearly nine minutes resulted in no points. The Panthers stacked up Van Worth for a five-yard loss at the Pioneer Valley 20. Anthony Arias went in from the 1 for the first of his two scores 37.2 seconds before halftime.
Both teams had big ground games. Pioneer Valley ran for 211 yards. Dos Palos racked up 193. Van Worth led all rushers with 117 yards to go with his two touchdowns. Drake Hennagan ran for 71 more, and his 1-yard TD run in the third quarter helped pull the Broncos into a 21-all tie. Julio Garcia's 1-yard scoring run in the first quarter, followed by a Jesus Bon PAT kick put the Panthers in an early 14-0 hole.
Arias led the Pioneer Valley rushing game with 96 yards. He scored from nine yards out in the second quarter to get the Panthers even at 14-all.
Both teams let potential points go begging. Hennagan, on the last play of the first half, couldn't hold on to a batted pass at the Pioneer Valley 2, so the Panthers were ahead 21-14 at intermission.
Besides the missed PAT, a lost fumble at the Dos Palos 25 ruined a promising fourth-quarter Pioneer Valley drive. Hennagan scored moments later.
Still, "I'll have to look at film, but maybe things have finally come around," said Davis. "We did more things right than we did wrong."
Pioneer Valley hosts Morro Bay on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Ocean League opener for both teams.