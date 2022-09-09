Pioneer Valley's Andrew Eberhard blocked the last Dos Palos PAT try, Panthers kicker Lucan Brafman's PAT try was true after the last PV score, and that was the difference in a game in which both football teams were going after their first win of the season.

Brafman's PAT kick gave Pioneer Valley a 28-27 non-league win on an unseasonably warm and humid Friday night at Pioneer Valley. The Panthers moved to 1-3. The Broncos dropped to 0-4.

Allan Jimenez tied the score at 27 for the Panthers when he bolted through a big hole over left tackle on fourth and two from the Dos Palos 34 at the 3:12 mark of the fourth quarter. Then it was up to Brafman, and he delivered, kicking the ball high and well inside of the right upright.

