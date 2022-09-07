Santa Ynez inducted five more former student-athletes and coaches into its Wall of Honor on Friday during the Pirates' football game against Morro Bay.
Kyle Bidgood, Sara Dominguez, Zach DeMarcus, Chip Fenenga and Ryan Welker each joined the Pirates' Wall of Honor that highlights the school's most successful athletes and coaches.
Kyle Bidgood
Bidgood graduated from Santa Ynez High School in 1994 after he played football for all four years, one year of baseball, and two years of track and field. During his senior year, Bidgood earned All-Los Padres League Defensive Lineman of the Year honors and was named to the All-Area and All-Santa Barbara County teams in football. He was the Santa Barbara County champion in discus that year.
Bidgood then went to Moorpark College where he was a two-year starter on the offensive line. He was recruited to play at Oregon State and received a full scholarship. At OSU, he earned his football letter as an offensive lineman. In 1999, Bidgood graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology. A few years later, Kyle returned to OSU and earned his second degree in Exercise and Sports Science with a pre-physical therapy option. He then attended Chapman University in the city of Orange and received his doctorate in Physical therapy. he currently resides in Salem, Oregon, where he is a clinic director for PT Northwest. He lives with his wife Valerie, mother-in-law Georganne and three dogs: Remus, Sirius, and Luna.
Sara Dominguez
Dominguez graduated from Santa Ynez in 2014. She played four years of softball on the varsity team as a utility player and lettered each year. She earned honor roll with highest honors in each of her four high school years. She earned Los Padres League honors each year including earning league MVP in her junior and senior years as well as All-Area Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Los Padres League.
Following her high school career, she went on to play four years at the Division I level at Seattle University as a catcher. In her time at Seattle University, she hit .263 overall with a slugging average of .349 and an on base average of .315.
Dominguez was a team captain for her junior and senior years. She served on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee for four years – one year as vice president and two years as president. She also served on the WAC (Western Athletic Conference) Student Athlete Advisory Committee for two years, In addition to athletic accolades, Sara earned NFCA Scholar Athlete recognition in the 2017-2018 year and earned the Mission Award from Seattle University which recognizes students who have made outstanding contributions to the university community in areas central to the values in the Seattle University Mission Statement.
After earning her Bachelors in Psychology, Dominguez went on to earn her teaching certificate and Masters of Special Education at Eastern Washington University. She resides in Seattle, Washington, with husband Eric. She works as a special education teacher serving high school students with emotional and behavioral disabilities.
Dominguez is the only SYHS alum to have competed in softball at the Division I level.
Zach DeMarcus
DeMarcus was a four-year starter on the varsity baseball team, playing up the middle at second base and shortstop as well as pitching in relief. He was the first player in Santa Ynez High School history to receive All-League honors as a freshman when he was named as a Second Team All-Los Padres League recipient as a second baseman. As a junior, he was an honorable mention All-League selection and as a senior he was First Team All-Los Padres League and Second Team All-CIF as a shortstop.
During his time as a Pirate, DeMarcus broke then school records in career games played, RBIs, hits and at-bats. He 4 for 4 against Nipomo's Ryan McNeil, who would go on to be picked 101st overall in the 2012 Major League Draft, with a game-tying solo home run in the sixth inning. DeMarcus went on to pitch three innings in relief to get the win.
DeMarcus attended Azusa Pacific University for his freshman campaign where he was primarily used as a relief pitcher. He had the second most appearances out of the bullpen. He then transferred to Westmont College to play his remaining three seasons. During his time as a Warrior, Westmont enjoyed three of its most winning years in school history. DeMarcus hit .259 with four doubles and a home run as a junior with eight starts at second base. He went 4-1 with a 4.82 ERA as the Warriors' game three starter on the mound his senior year. He was the team's recipient of the NAIA Character Award as a senior.
DeMarcus graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Economics. After spending a few years with Youth With A Mission, where he served in Germany, Greece, Mongolia and South Korea, he has come home to work at Trinity Financial Services with his mom, Julie Demarcus, as her loan processor.
Chip Fenenga
Fenenga coached for 30 years at Santa Ynez, from 1989-2019. He taught Science and EAST for 37 years. He always said he had the best seat in the house as the boys and girls volleyball coach. The records say that he has more varsity league titles than any coach at Santa Ynez with 30, with a boys volleyball record of 476-160 and girls record of 199-86, seven CIF Southern Section titles and three CIF Southern Section runner-up finishes.
Fenenga's teams recorded 29 consecutive CIF appearances and he coached three U.S. Olympic athletes and 20 Division I athletes. He was also the 1998 California Coach of the Year and he was inducted in the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame in 2020. Fenenga notes that none of this would have been possible without, his family Julene, Russ and Sarah; his co-coaches Mark Peterschick, Tom Wright, Kris Agin, John Norris, Bob Witt and many others; the visionary founders of boys volleyball Bob Witt and John Feliciano; all the athletic directors at Santa Ynez, from Steve Burton, Ken Gruendyke, Ken Fredrickson, Chris Avery and Ashely Coelho; the patience, concern, cheering and support of all the parents; and, especially, the wonderful, talented, creative, athletic, competitive, funny, brilliant student Pirate athletes.
Ryan Welker
Welker graduated from Santa Ynez High School in 2012. He played four years of baseball, including three seasons on varsity, where he played catcher and third base. He was a team captain during his junior and senior years. Welker attended Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria where he played two years of baseball with the Bulldogs, all as a catcher. Welker was a two-time All-Conference Gold Glove winner and hit .357 in his sophomore year.
Welker was selected as a team captain and earned Academic All-American honors and the made the Dean’s list in 2014. Welker then accepted a scholarship to play baseball for Cal State LA, where he was one of the top hitters on the team his junior year. Welker had five games with three hits or more, sported a .342 batting average and earned All-California CCAA honorable mention. He started every game for the Golden Eagles his senior year as a catcher and right fielder. He had 16 multi-hit games and six games with three or more hits.
Welker said his most proud accomplishment was being the second hardest hitter to strikeout in all of DII baseball. After baseball was over, he continued his education at CSULA and obtained his BS in Kinesiology. Currently, Welker is living in Temecula with his wife Amanda and their golden retriever, Murphy. Welker is a commercial sales manager at an AutoZone and is attending Grand Canyon University online. He will be completing his courses and receiving his Masters of Education in Elementary Education in December and hopes to start teaching in the spring semester.