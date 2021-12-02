Pioneer Valley's boys basketball team got to where it wanted to be during the spring season.
The Panthers went 8-4 in Ocean League play and finished the truncated season that was delayed and shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, 9-8 overall after a first-round playoff loss to Porterville.
That strong showing has the Panthers optimistic this winter, even though they've started the year 1-5.
Pioneer Valley finished tied for second in the Ocean League last year with Paso Robles and behind Atascadero after going 7-18 overall the year prior.
Atascadero and Paso Robles have since been moved up to the Mountain League for this winter's season, meaning the Panthers are the top returners in the league. San Luis Obispo has dropped down into the Ocean League. There will be six teams in the Ocean League this year and seven in the Mountain League.
"I feel like, since we finished tied for second, that we're the top team right now," Pioneer Valley coach Ross Rivera said. "I feel like we're going to be the ones that teams feel they need to beat. That's just my own opinion, but our guys are tough and they work hard. Going off last year's results, that's where I think we stand."
The Panthers aren't too worried over their 1-5 start because they've played some tough teams. They lost to St. Joseph 44-20 Tuesday night in a game that ended early due to a broken backboard with six minutes left in the third quarter.
The Panthers beat Lompoc 56-48 on Nov. 27 after suffering four straight losses to start the season, falling to Bakersfield Stockdale 55-50, Atascadero 70-57, Bishop Diego 58-48 and Bakersfield Centennial 81-49. They were set to play at Santa Barbara on Thursday before hosting Mountain League heavyweight Mission Prep on Dec. 7 in a non-league game.
The Panthers have to make up for the absence of Ebba Tefera, a 6-foot-2 forward who graduated in the spring, and starting point guard Marc Cabeliza, who also graduated.
But Pioneer Valley does have a solid trio of returners that will be counted on to provide the bulk of the team's scoring. That would be Isaiah Guerrero, Jomar Soriano and Marcus Minera.
"We've played six games this year where Isaiah Guerrero hasn't left the court," Rivera said. "He plays every minute, he doesn't come out and he can run up and down the floor with anybody. He's conditioned himself to that level. Jomar is our point guard and he makes things go. He's a smart player with a great basketball IQ. Jomar passes the ball well and helps guys score."
Rivera said Minera is the team's top shooter and will be tasked with providing plenty of scoring for Pioneer Valley this year.
"He's our scorer. He can shoot and put the ball in the basket," Rivera said. "Those three can all put the ball in the basket, but we've got to get them to do it at a higher level of efficiency."
Rivera says with those three leading the way, the rest of the crew has to step up to fill any gaps.
"Our big guys are really important because a lot of our offense is going to go through them and it's going to draw teams out," Rivera said. "That would be Nate Magni and Adan Rubalcava. I can single out some guys, but, ultimately, this whole team is a threat. I just have to make sure that each kid is motivated and ready to go every single day. Hopefully they're motivated by the opportunity to win league."
Against St. Joseph, the reigning CIF Central Section Open Division champions and one of the top teams in the state, Pioneer Valley was able to make the Knights at least uncomfortable at moments, employing an active defense in the paint.
"I always try to coach my teams up to play good defense," Rivera said. "Defense wins championships. The offense will get you there, but, ultimately, the defense will get you the championship. That's our ultimate goal this year, to be Ocean League champions."
Rivera said it's not only his goal to see this team win a league title, but that's the players' goal as well.
"Ask these guys and they'll tell you that's the ultimate goal, too," he said. "They fuel themselves with that goal. They know St. Joe's is a good team. Not only a good team, but they're the best of the best in the Central Section. So they were fired to come out and play. They knew it was a tough task, but they came out and battled. It wasn't like St. Joe's was doing whatever they wanted."
Guerrero, a lengthy guard, was able to score against St. Joseph as he had nine points in the first half on Tuesday. The Panthers cut the Knights' lead to 18-10 in the second quarter, but St. Joseph's talent took over as the Knights led 35-17 at half.