There was a party inside the Lakeview Junior High gym Thursday night.
The Pioneer Valley Panthers basketball team roared past the Orcutt Academy Spartans 64-35. The win clinched at least a share of the Ocean League championship for Pioneer Valley, which is now 8-0 in league play. The Panthers can wrap up the outright league title with a win over Santa Maria Friday night.
Pioneer Valley jumped out to a 19-0 lead Thursday, capped by a Jomar Soriano 3-pointer. The Panthers led 19-2 after the first quarter and were up 33-6 in the second before taking a 33-10 lead into the halftime break.
Isaiah Guerrero led the Panthers with his relentless on-ball defense at the top of Pioneer Valley's full-court press. Guerrero hounded the Spartans in the backcourt as Orcutt Academy struggled to get the ball past midcourt for much of the first half.
Guerrero also had 13 points, which included an alley-oop dunk off the backboard on a pass from teammate Marcus Minera, who scored nine points. Pioneer Valley junior Shea Regan scored seven points off the bench and Frankie Hin also had seven points for the Panthers, who have now won nine straight games.
They play at Santa Maria Friday at 6:30 p.m. in another Ocean League game.
"I said back when the season started that we were the team to beat," Pioneer Valley coach Ross Rivera said. "These kids, man, they've worked hard. We've been working since last year for this. This is the goal, it's gone by really fast. The kids have stayed positive and stuck with it. We started out 1-7 and now we're 15-10.
"The kids want this, they know it's not given to them and they've got to go out and take it."
Pioneer Valley certainly took it Thursday, with their relentless defense that forced turnover after turnover. The Spartans didn't score until the final moments of the first quarter when Zach Lopez tossed in a close-range shot. Lopez led the Spartans with nine points.
It was Guerrero who smothered Orcutt Academy's ball-handlers and was then rewarded for his aggressive defensive play on the offensive end, scoring inside the paint in transition after forcing turnovers.
"We came very close to a league championship last year," Guerrero said. "We lost two very close games to Atascadero and Templeton. So we've wanted this for the past seven, eight months. We lost in the playoffs to Porterville and we knew we should've played so much better. Right after that loss, we had to get to work.
"Two weeks after last season ended, we were in the weight room, we were in the gym practicing. We've been preparing for this for months and no team was able to catch up to us."
Guerrero noted it's not easy playing in this Pioneer Valley system, with an uptempo defense and a high-paced offense.
"The training program that we do is not easy," he said. "There are people who tried out and a lot of them quit. We're put through a tough mental challenge and that makes us stronger on the court. We're able to make those types of high-energy plays in the game."
Now the Panthers focus on closing out the season with Friday's game and the Feb. 8 game against Morro Bay, which entered Thursday night two games behind the Panthers in the standings. Then there's the playoffs, with an ever-changing CIF Central Section system awaiting area basketball teams.
"I have no idea what division we're going to be in until we see the brackets," Rivera said. "All we can do is prepare. That's all we can do."
Another highlight of Thursday's game was when substitute Carl Sardina nearly made a 3-pointer and was fouled on another attempt. Sardina made two of his three foul shots. Orcutt Academy's Erik Koch scored the final basket for the Spartans, bringing on a loud applause from the home crowd.
The Spartans are now 7-15 overall and 2-5 in league. They are set to play at Templeton Friday at 6:30 p.m. in another league game.
Righetti 84, Nipomo 67
The Warriors were led by JT Trigueros and Terry Butler, who each had 23 points.
Angel Durazo and Caleb Hughes both had eight points for Righetti and Yash Patel and Jon Mangayao each had seven.
The Warriors are back in action Friday at home vs. Atascadero.