The Knights are finding a bit of a rhythm.
St. Joseph's baseball team beat Righetti 7-2 on Saturday to hand the Warriors their first loss of the season and beat Paso Robles 10-0 in six innings on Monday to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.
The Knights are now 3-12 on the year and 2-6 in Mountain League play. The Bearcats are now 5-8 and 2-5 in league.
St. Joseph will host Paso Robles Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in another league game and wrap up the three-game series Friday at Paso Robles.
Caden Cuccia hit a solo homer for the Knights Monday, Ethan Mansfield threw a complete game while striking out six and Jeremy Camarena, AJ Simmons and Travis Royal each drove in two runs.
The win for the Knights follows Saturday's emotional win over Righetti. After getting out-scored 21-3 in the first two games against Righetti, the Knights rode a Chris Miller grand slam to a win.
A absolutely great 10-0 win, @EthanMansfield_ pitched his butt off and we backed him up!— Caden Cuccia (@TheeCadenCuccia) April 5, 2022
Lead off home run to start the season. @bryanmadsen23 @JBaileySMSports @Marc_NellistJr @j_nashed @CoachTwohig pic.twitter.com/rj0K4MUQIm
Miller, who transferred to St. Joseph from Righetti last summer, hit a grand slam against his former team in the first inning last Saturday after taking the loss in Wednesday's defeat. Miller had a hit and a run in Monday's win.
The Knights had 12 hits as a team. Cuccia scored twice, Camarena went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Simmons went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, Erik Furness went 2-for-3 with two runs and Jack Ferguson scored two runs. Royal went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.
Mansfield allowed just one hit and walked two in six innings as the game was called due to the 10-run rule.
Here’s a little clip of Miller’s grand slam today. https://t.co/GPLQXQKKJV pic.twitter.com/Y7gYRRkPAM— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) April 3, 2022
In Saturday's win over Righetti, Cuccia went five innings and struck out six and Niko Peinado struck out five over two innings. Cuccia had two hits and two runs in that game and Simmons had three hits and Peinado drove in a pair to complement Miller's grand slam. Miller, hitting in the No. 9 hole, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run.
The Warriors mustered just three hits. They were without their senior ace Cooper Bagby, who is out with an injury.
Righetti does not have any league games this week, though the Warriors do play at Ventura Buena Saturday at 11 a.m. in a non-league game. Righetti is 13-1 on the season and 8-1 in Mountain League play.
Valley Christian 4, Coast Union 3
The Lions got their first win over their archrival in three years Monday, walking off the Broncos in a pivotal Coast Valley League game.
Jacob Sanders threw five innings for the Lions and James Fakoury, a freshman, pitched the last two innings to earn the win. Sanders struck out five.
Coast Union attempted to steal three bases and Fakoury, who started at catcher, threw out the first two and Sanders, who took over at catcher when Fakoury pitched, threw out the last one.
The Lions scored two runs in the first and two in the seventh. Caleb Young started the seventh inning with a single and Torin Ellis followed with another. Fakoury then walked and Sanders hit an infield fly. Josiah Heller then smacked a walk-off, two-run double to score Young and Ellis and end the game.
The Lions won despite being out-hit 7-4 by Coast Union, which scored all its runs in the fifth inning. Coast Union beat VCA 2-1 in a league game on March 29.
Coast Union is now 10-5-1 overall and 5-1 in league games. The Lions are 6-6-1 and 5-1 in league.
Emiliano Pena hit a two-run home run for the Broncos in the fifth inning and Caiden Kennedy had three doubles on the day.
Softball
Orcutt Academy 10, Coastal Christian 0 (5 Inn.)
Danica Black pitched five innings gave up no runs on one hit with eight strikeouts.
Orcutt Academy scored eight runs in the first and added one in the third and one in the fourth. OA had two hits from Mercedes Salinas, two from Reighn Barretto in her second game back from injury. Black was 3-for-3 at the plate.
Coastal Christian’s Ysa Olaiz hit a triple past Cathy Sibley in right field in the bottom of the first inning.
OA is now 4-10-1 and Coastal Christian dropped to 3-5. OA plays Nipomo tomorrow at home.
College baseball
Cal Poly baseball team earns first national ranking in six years
The Cal Poly baseball team has earned its first national ranking in six years.
Collegiate Baseball bumped coach Larry Lee's Mustangs from the unranked to No. 17 on Monday, thanks to a 5-0 week with one win over Santa Clara and a four-game series sweep against Dixie State.
Cal Poly has won six straight games and 11 of its last 12 for an 18-10 record, the first time the Mustangs have been eight games above the .500 mark since a 10-2 start in 2016. The last time Cal Poly enjoyed a 5-0 mark or better in a week was during their Big West championship season in 2014 when the Mustangs won all six games over six days -- three-game series versus Northern Illinois and Wagner.
Six years ago, Cal Poly was ranked No. 19 in the Collegiate Baseball poll on April 25 before the Mustangs were swept at Long Beach State. Cal Poly was never ranked during the 2017, 2019 and 2021 seasons but received some votes in a few preseason polls in 2018. The 2020 campaign was shut down after four weeks of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cal Poly, ranked No. 1 for a week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in 2014, finished ranked from Nos. 18-20 in all five major polls. The Mustangs claimed the Big West title that year and hosted the NCAA San Luis Obispo Regional at Baggett Stadium, finishing 2-2 in the regional and 47-12 for the season.
Collegiate Baseball ranked Cal Poly No. 47 in this year's preseason poll.
Cal Poly's highest ranking in 2013 was No. 16 in the Collegiate Baseball poll before losing two of three games to Cal State Fullerton. In 2012, the Mustangs were ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball after their 7-1 start and No. 27 in early April after sweeping UC Irvine before falling back.
Cal Poly was ranked as high as No. 22 by Baseball America in 2006 after jumping to a 9-2 start, but lost 12 of its next 19 games to fall back. The Mustangs were briefly ranked by Collegiate Baseball in 2007 after winning 10 of 12 games early in the season, and the Mustangs were ranked as high as No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America after getting off to a 17-4 start in 2009.
Tennessee is the consensus No. 1 in all major polls this week, winning 27 of 28 games so far.
UC Santa Barbara is ranked No. 24 this week in the Collegiate Baseball poll.
Cal Poly was scheduled to play at Cal on Tuesday before resuming Big West Conference play Friday through Sunday with a three-game series against preseason Big West favorite Long Beach State at Baggett Stadium. The Mustangs share second place in the conference standings with CSU Bakersfield, both with 5-1 marks, a half-game behind UC Santa Barbara (7-2).