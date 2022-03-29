Santa Ynez beat Cabrillo 4-1 in a Channel League baseball game Tuesday afternoon.
Santa Ynez coach Warren Dickey said Tuesday's win was a "typical dogfight between Channel League foes," that the Pirates won by three runs.
Vic Heredia, Owen Hunt and Jackson Cloud combined to scatter three hits on the mound for Santa Ynez.
"Our defensive effort was much better today and our pitchers controlled the strike zone," Dickey said.
Gills had two timely hits for the Pirates and drove in a run to lead Santa Ynez' eight-hit attack.
Blake Gregory, Fernando Cauldron and Spencer Gallimore collected hits for the Conquistadores.
The Pirates improved to 11-5 and 4-4 in league as Cabrillo falls to 3-11 and 0-8 in league.
Softball
Lompoc 19, Santa Barbara 0
Cheyanne Cordova hit two home runs as the Braves rolled past the Dons.
Briana Reitmeier earned the win for Lompoc. Rita Hernandez went 3-for-3 with three runs for Lompoc as Gabi Arias scored twice.
Cordova finished with six RBIs. Natalie Aguilar had three RBIs and Devonnae Montague had three hits and three RBIs.
Reitmeier struck out four and Cordova pitched two innings and struck out five.
Lompoc is now 14-2 on the season.
San Luis Obispo 7, Pioneer Valley 6
The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Panthers. The Tigers had 17 hits and the Panthers had 11, though they committed five errors.
Mila Dolores went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI and Rianna Dulay had three hits, three RBIs and two runs.
Bulldogs earn Scholar-Athlete honors
Seven members of the Allan Hancock College soccer program have been named to the 2021 California Community College Soccer Coaches Association Scholar-Athlete list.
Five members of the women's program were represented on the list after Ally Britt, Antoinette Terrones, Emely Graciliano Sanchez, Hayde Gallardo, and Hope Smith received the honor. The accolade adds to a decorated freshman campaign for Gallardo and Britt, who were also tabbed as Second Team All-Conference recipients in the fall.
Luis Torres and Eric Diaz were honored on the men's side. Diaz, who served as a defensive pillar for the team throughout his freshman season, was also tabbed as a Second Team All-Conference honoree in the fall.
To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must have played at least one season and completed at least 24 units with a minimum 3.3 GPA to be considered for the honor.
VCA drops two to Coast Union
VCA lost 2-1 in a big Coast Valley League baseball game against Coast Union Tuesday.
The Lions' softball team lost 12-2 to Coast Union as both games were played in Cambria.
Golf
Santa Ynez 245, Lompoc 320
The Pirates played nine holes against the Braves Tuesday at the River Course at The Alisal.
Freshman Brayden Mlodzik of Santa Ynez was the match medalist with a 41. The other scorers for Santa Ynez were Cody Armenta (52), Marcelo Andrade (49), Jackson St Denis (45) and Isaac Castro (58).
Lompoc was led by Lawson Mendez (54) and Isaac Velasquez (54).