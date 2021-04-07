Righetti's baseball team swept a doubleheader at Morro Bay Wednesday, winning both games by a score of 3-2.
Junior Cooper Bagby took the win in the opening game while Chris Miller earned the win in the second game, throwing a complete game.
This is Miller's second complete game this spring. Miller threw a shutout on March 27 against Santa Maria then scored two touchdowns and had two interceptions in the football team's win over Paso Robles on April 2.
Gavin Long had the game-winning RBI in the second game.
Long, Bagby and Miller are all juniors.
Righetti is now 4-3 on the season and set to host Nipomo Saturday morning at 11.
Arroyo Grande 16, Santa Maria 2
The Eagles are now 8-0 on the season.
Ryan Tayman and Ethan Royal each drove in two runs. Zach Silva got the win, striking out five over four innings.
The Saints had three hits. Julian Ortiz had the lone RBI for Santa Maria. The Eagles pounded out 17 hits.
St. Joseph 10, Orcutt Academy 0
The Knights moved to 3-2 on the season with a shutout home win over the Spartans.
Santa Barbara 4, Santa Ynez 2 (Tuesday)
Juan Perez and Zac Lee-Pavlik combined on limiting Pirates to three hits.
Jordan Harris went 2-for-4 and scored a run while driving in another.
Brian Lood and Travis Pratt pitched well for the Pirates, only allowing five hits in the loss.
Jackson Cloud played well in his catching debut, coach Warren Dickey sad. He went 1-for-2, scoring a run and driving in another.
The Dons improved to 3-3. Santa Ynez is 2-3 and opens up league on Thursday at San Marcos.