Another one.
Righetti scored yet another victory, improving to 9-0 on the season with a decisive 13-2 win in Atascadero on Monday.
The Warriors are now 4-0 in Mountain League play. They'll play host to Atascadero on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. as they go for their 10th straight win to start the season.
In Monday's road win, Gavin Long went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Center fielder Adrian Santini doubled and finished 2-for-3.
JJ Ughoc stayed hot, going 2-for-2 with a double and two more RBIs as Ben Munoz drove in three runs and Brodie Miller finished with a pair of RBIs.
Left-hander Ricky Smith earned the win for Righetti, striking out six in three innings of work.
Arroyo Grande 5, St. Joseph 4
The Eagles improved to 9-3 on the season with a hard-earned win over the Knights on Monday.
The Eagles went up 2-0 in the bottom of the second before the Knights made it 2-1 with a run in the third. The Eagles then went ahead 4-1 with two more runs in the bottom of the third.
The Knights tied the game with a run in the fifth and sixth innings, before the Eagles scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth.
Marc Byrum and Josiah Cabreros each had two RBIs for Arroyo Grande. Byrum doubled.
Kaden Tynes started for the Eagles and struck out five over five innings of work, allowing just three hits. Jayden Cervantes had two hits for the Knights.
Ethan Mansfield went 5 1/3 innings, striking out four. Cabreros hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the game-winning run, driving home Tynes.
St. Joseph will host Arroyo Grande on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. before the Eagles host the Knights Friday at the same time in the series finale.
College baseball
Bulldogs take series over Vaqueros
Hancock took the three-game series over Santa Barbara City College with a pair of weekend wins at John Osborne Field.
The Bulldogs cruised to victory in game one with an 11-4 mark before edging SBCC in a 2-1 decision on Sunday.
With the wins, Hancock moves to 13-10 overall and holds a 5-7 record against Western State Conference foes, while the Vaqueros fall to 13-9 on the season and 6-3 in the league.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Tuesday at home to open a three-game series against Ventura College. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The Bulldogs pulled off the win on Sunday by battling through a pitching duel in game three after striking out 22 batters in the contest. Luke Kovach sat down a career-high 14 batters through six innings, while also allowing just one earned run on two hits. Anthony Lopez was credited with the win on the rubber after striking out eight of the 10 batters he faced.
Basketball
Kiwanis All-Star game set for Saturday
The 30th annual Kiwanis All-Star Spectacular high school basketball event is set for March 26 at Nipomo High School.
The game pits the top seniors from San Luis Obispo County against those from Northern Santa Barbara County. The game is typically held at Hancock College, but will take place at Nipomo High as Joe White Memorial Gym is undergoing some repairs.
The girls game starts at 5 p.m. and the boys game starts at 7 p.m. There's also a slam dunk contest and a boys and girls 3-point shooting contest.
General admission is $8 and child/student tickets at $4.
For more information, contact (805) 254-1523.