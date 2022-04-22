Righetti's Jayden Perez swings during Thursday's game against Farmersville at the Central Coast Baseball Classic. Perez pitched in Friday's 4-2 victory over El Capitan, earning his first career varsity win.
Righetti's Jayden Perez swings during Thursday's game against Farmersville at the Central Coast Baseball Classic. Perez pitched in Friday's 4-2 victory over El Capitan, earning his first career varsity win.
Righetti beat Farmersville on Thursday, 12-0 in five innings. The Warriors beat Cabrillo 14-1 on Wednesday. El Capitan is now 16-7 on the season. The Gauchos beat Farmersville 23-0 on Friday and lost 4-1 to Cabrillo on Thursday. They are in the same league as Buhach Colony and have beat them twice this year. Buhach Colony is 16-6 on the season.
Righetti is gearing up for a big three-game set looming against Arroyo Grande. The Warriors host Arroyo Grande on Monday at 4:30 p.m. and will play at A.G. on Wednesday before hosting the Eagles on Friday to wrap up the series.
The Warriors then close out the regular season with league series against Templeton and Paso Robles. As it stands now, Righetti would earn a top-four seed in the Division 1 playoffs, facing the top teams in the CIF Central Section.
St. Joseph drops a pair
The Knights dropped to 0-3 in this tournament. They lost to La Quinta 10-5 on Thursday and lost to Buhach Colony 7-5 and then to Long Beach Poly 5-2.
In the loss to Buhach Colony, senior Chris Miller gave up three hits in two innings.
Cole Richardson drove in two runs and scored once. Jeremy Camarena had a hit and a run and Miller had a hit and an RBI.
St. Joseph sophomore Caden Cuccia started against Long Beach Poly and went five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five. Niko Peinado threw the final two innings, allowing three hits while striking out one.
Cuccia had a hit and an RBI at the plate. AJ Simmons went 1-for-3 and Travis Royal and Jayden Cervantes each had one hit as St. Joseph finished the game with just four.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Jordan Kramer, a 6-foot-1 senior, had a home run and drove in three runs while scoring once. Ryan Skjonsby drove in a pair of runs for the Jackrabbits.
Long Beach Poly is slated to face Newbury Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Righetti before the Warriors play Buhach Colony. La Quinta and Maranatha play at the same time at St. Joseph before the Knights host El Capitan at 1 p.m. Cabrillo is scheduled to play San Luis Obispo at SLO High Saturday at 1 p.m.
Softball
Lompoc goes 1-1 at Best of the West
Righetti is hosting the Best of the West Tournament at Hagerman and Lompoc went 1-1 on Friday.
The Braves lost to Huntington Beach 7-0 and beat Atascadero 12-11.
In the win over Atascadero, Gabi Arias went 2-for-5 with a run and Avary Montgomery and Teagan Thompson each had a hit and a run. Natalie Aguilar, the freshman phenom, went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI as senior standout Briana Reitmeier went 3-for-4 with four runs and four RBIs in the win.
Cheyanne Cordova went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Pioneer Valley lost to Oaks Christian 14-1 on Friday.
On Thursday, Royal beat St. Bonaventure 17-2, Dos Pueblos beat Fresno Bullard 3-2, Bakersfield Stockdale beat Righetti 11-4, San Marcos beat Pioneer Valley 18-4 and Alemany beat Pioneer Valley 10-0. Huntington Beach beat Atascadero 5-0 and Oaks Christian beat San Marcos 5-0 and Lompoc beat Golden Valley 4-2.
Photos: Righetti, St. Joseph battle in tourney games